Clari's AI-Powered Revenue Operations Platform Recognized by Forbes

Clari, the revenue operations leader, announced today that it has been named to the Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies in 2021, showcasing the most promising artificial intelligence companies in North America.

"Revenue teams need full visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk in the pipeline, and increase forecast accuracy—and that's precisely what our AI provides," said Andy Byrne, Clari's CEO and co-founder. "In the last year, our customers have relied on our technology more than ever to help make their revenue processes more connected, efficient, and predictable. We're excited for what lies ahead—for Clari and the AI space as a whole."

This recognition comes on the heels of a year of innovation for Clari. The company introduced a number of best-in-class products to its portfolio of AI-powered Revenue Operations solutions, including Clari Adaptive Revenue Metrics , Clari Account Engagement , and Clari Relationship Insights . Clari also added five new approved patents that build on the company's rich portfolio of solutions in AI for revenue teams.

Clari's AI is transforming the revenue process for some of the most prominent companies in the world, including Zoom, Okta, Sumo Logic, Unity, and UiPath. Learn more about how these companies are pioneering the use of predictive insights to drive their revenue growth at Clari's inaugural conference, GenR 2021 , on May 11-12.

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

