Claris Connect Doubles Down on Remote Work with New Third-Party App Integrations and Features

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc., an Apple subsidiary and leader in low-code development of intelligent apps, today announced it expanded its workflow orchestration and intelligent automation platform Claris Connect with new connectors—third-party app integrations—and enhanced capabilities to continue powering remote work. Launched in March 2020, Claris Connect delivers a variety of low-code, hybrid cloud and on-premise deployments, as well as project management features that augment rapid digital transformation and ensure a future-proof business model.

What's new in Claris Connect:

Apps and services: Share and manage work on any device with new connectors including Google Workspace, HubSpot, MonkeyLearn, UPS, Shopify, and Smartsheet.

Share and manage work on any device with new connectors including Google Workspace, HubSpot, MonkeyLearn, UPS, Shopify, and Smartsheet. Email approvers: For increased flexibility, add and manage secondary approvers for workflows that require human approval.

For increased flexibility, add and manage secondary approvers for workflows that require human approval. Data transformation: Save time by quickly converting text strings to JSON format with the new JSON utility.

Save time by quickly converting text strings to JSON format with the new JSON utility. Advance flow control: Iterate through a list of items like email contacts, Claris FileMaker record IDs, and more with a new Repeat step.

"Throughout this pandemic, Claris Connect has helped companies not only rapidly adjust to operating under a remote workforce, but also foster the adoption and scale of a digital infrastructure," said Peter Nelson, VP of Engineering, Claris. "People with no or limited coding skills are now empowered to solve problems and unlock outcomes never before possible. With Claris Connect, businesses, professional developers, and citizen developers can easily integrate and automate critical applications in the cloud, on-premise, and on-device."

Claris Connect allows teams to build simple to complex workflows using a point-and-click interface, as well as the ability to create both attended and unattended workflows. The platform features intuitive monitoring tools with robust error handling and built-in templates for processes such as managing marketing leads, routing prospects to sales, tracking customer service escalations, facilitating events, and more. In addition, Claris Connect offers the flexibility to integrate with third-party REST APIs in real time via tools like webhooks.

Claris will continue to add more connectors that enable workers to access the most important tools that make remote work possible. New customers can try a 15-day free trial of the program and tiered pricing starts at $19.99 per month up to $249 per month to accommodate business needs and budgets.

For more information or to sign up for Claris Connect, please visit claris.com .

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1.3 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

SOURCE Claris International Inc.