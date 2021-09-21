Claris Introduces ECF Records Manager to Help Schools Fulfill the Requirements of new $7 Billion Federal Funding Program

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc . today announced the general availability of ECF Records Manager, an app created to help K-12 schools and libraries meet the requirements of a new $7 billion federal program to support remote learning. Created by Claris Platinum Partner, iSolutions, the app addresses the device, data, and document retention requirements mandated by the Federal Communications Commission's ECF (Emergency Connectivity Fund) Program. ECF Records Manager is the first app launched as part of the Claris Smart Pack, a portfolio of ready-made Claris FileMaker apps, designed by premier Claris Partners, to help K-12 schools and libraries tackle a variety of administrative challenges in addition to data-heavy and time-consuming manual tasks, such as attendance tracking, transportation planning, event ticketing, and more.

The FCC's ECF Program provides more than $7 billion in funding to help K-12 schools and libraries address the homework gap by purchasing tools and services that support remote learning. This program also requires schools and libraries to keep specific device or equipment data as well as user, usage and service information and "any and all" records related to applications for funding and reimbursement payments. Required data and documents must be kept for at least 10 years. ECF Records Manager was created specifically to help easily consolidate, manage, and store this potentially voluminous information.

"The new ECF Program dedicates billions to reducing the digital divide by investing in student and teacher connectivity, but stringent record-keeping requirements can be a challenge for many schools and libraries," said Brad Freitag, CEO at Claris. "ECF Records Manager, built on the Claris platform, is custom-designed to meet ECF requirements — including the ten-year records retention — while requiring minimal training and time commitments by school and district staff. Districts need a simple way to pull the required information together quickly and easily. By using ECF Records Manager and Claris Connect to integrate with leading mobile device management technology, districts now have a one-stop-shop solution that allows staff to better focus on their number one priority: educating students."

In addition to ECF Records Manager, the Claris Smart Pack will include a variety of pre-built apps developed and licensed by premier Claris Partners. These custom apps will help schools get a jump-start on automating and managing a range of manual, repetitive tasks. Additional apps coming soon include:

BzTransport from Beezwax: Manages all aspects of student transportation for schools and districts.

Manages all aspects of student transportation for schools and districts. Critical Stock Management (CSM) Lite from Solis Digital: Simplifies the tracking and management of a school's inventory.

Simplifies the tracking and management of a school's inventory. Harmonic Attendance Tracker from Harmonic: Tracks attendance for a variety of school events like field trips, sports, crafts, and more.

Tracks attendance for a variety of school events like field trips, sports, crafts, and more. High5 from EduOptics: Tracks and manages student community service hours from anywhere with ease.

Tracks and manages student community service hours from anywhere with ease. PhysFit PFT from EduOptics: Collects and organizes standardized physical fitness data on the playground, field, or campus.

Collects and organizes standardized physical fitness data on the playground, field, or campus. SEED (Special Education & Related Equipment Tracking Database) from Direct Impact Solutions: Manages day-to-day special education data and equipment tracking in one intuitive, easy-to-use app.

Manages day-to-day special education data and equipment tracking in one intuitive, easy-to-use app. Soliant Event Admittance from Soliant Consulting: Streamlines the check-in process for ticketed and preregistered events.

Streamlines the check-in process for ticketed and preregistered events. Soliant Health Questionnaire from Soliant Consulting: Easily manages daily health screenings for students and faculty to attend class or camp.

Easily manages daily health screenings for students and faculty to attend class or camp. The MealID Lite from Shaman Software, LLC: Manages remote student verification and curbside meal delivery for schools.

Claris Smart Pack builds on Claris' extensive experience working with educators. For more than three decades, Claris has empowered innovators at over 14,000 K-12 schools of all sizes from across the world to work smarter and faster using custom applications developed with Claris FileMaker. Most recently, the company rolled out Claris Connect for Apple School Manager, which seamlessly connects student data with Apple education technology. From attendance, inventory, and visitor tracking to lesson plans, course scheduling, and beyond, Claris powers custom software solutions to fill any technology gap.

Additional Resources:

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that drive digital transformation in companies from every business sector. The company has more than 1 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris, an Apple company, has an unmatched record of business success for more than 20 profitable years. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

Press contact

Clarity PR, for Claris

[email protected]

630-346-4936

SOURCE Claris International Inc.

Related Links

https://www.claris.com

