Clarisonic Calls On Fans To Save Their Fave Brush Head

Ahead of the discontinuation of these items, consumers and Clarisonic fans alike are invited to vote to save their "fave" brush heads from the brand's legacy collection – the original Radiance Brush Head or the original Sensitive Brush Head. For one day only, on February 20, 2019, people can visit Clarisonic's Instagram to vote via a poll on the brand's Instagram stories. Following the 24-hour poll, the winner of the two fave brush heads will be announced and will continue to be carried by the brand on Clarisonic.com.

"Since the brand's launch in 2004, we have amassed a cult following of Clarisonic addicts, and understandably many have come to love our original devices and brush heads," says Clarisonic GM, Kathy Chi Thurber. "As with all product updates and improvements, there are always loyalists who are hooked on the originals and simply can't live without them. We want to hear from you and share our newest innovation with you, Mia Smart. This product leverages all the learnings and tech advancements from when we created the beauty device category over 15 years ago- and still fits all our original brush heads."

Mia Smart ($199) is Clarisonic's smartest device yet. Powered by the brand's patented sonic technology, it is not only clinically proven to cleanse 6x better than hands alone and remove long-wear makeup 89% better than wipes, but is also compatible with all Clarisonic applicators and brush heads, allowing for cleansing, exfoliation, firming facial massage, eye massage, and makeup application all in one device.

The legacy devices and brush heads being discontinued will be available for last chance purchase while supplies last on Clarisonic.com/Last-Chance.

Clarisonic® invented sonic skin cleansing in 2004 and today has sold over 15 million of its patented —and much loved—devices that help to reveal healthy, younger-looking skin. Clarisonic devices cleanse skin 6x better than hands alone, are gentle enough for twice daily use and are the #1 most recommended skin cleansing devices by US dermatologists. Clarisonic's award-winning products are distributed through Clarisonic.com, Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, QVC and select professional channels. Clarisonic is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA and is part of the L'Oréal Group.

