Clarisonic Unveils Mia Men: The One And Only Device To Address Men's Skin Needs Effectively & Effortlessly

Powered by Clarisonic's patented sonic technology, Mia Men features one easy-to-use 60-second Men's Mode with two optimized intensities to clean better than hands alone and prep for a smoother, closer shave. The first, a 40-second Daily Cleanse, offers a deep cleansing of the skin and beard to clean away oil, sweat, and grime. This is followed by a 20-second Power Cleanse, which clears buildup on the skin and softens the beard to reduce nicks and razor bumps while preparing facial hair for a smoother, closer shave. Mia Men features a waterproof design for use in the shower or sink. Like all Clarisonic devices, Mia Men is safe for use on all skin types, including sensitive.

Mia Men is paired with Clarisonic's new Charcoal Brush Head to gently massage the skin to draw out impurities from pores, washing away excess sebum and pollution particles for cleaner, clearer looking skin. The Charcoal Brush Head is infused with black charcoal, allowing it to go deep into pores to eliminate excess oil and cleanse away PM 2.5 pollutants better than manual cleansing. Detoxified skin is left purified and refreshed – clearer and cleaner than ever.

"Millions of our consumers (vast majority are female) have written us to share that their spouses steal their devices," says Jia Zhu, Clarisonic Brand Director. This gave way to the development of our Mia Men's device, with a specific mode for Men's thicker skin to ensure they too, are getting the best out of our technology and can now have their very own under $100."

The Clarisonic Mia Men face cleansing device is available beginning today at Clarisonic.com, Amazon, Sephora.com, and Ulta.com and will retail for $99. The Charcoal Brush Head, which is suitable for both men and women and is compatible with all Clarisonic devices, will retail for $29.

About Clarisonic

Clarisonic® invented sonic skin cleansing in 2004 and today has sold over 15 million of its patented —and much loved—devices that help to reveal healthy, younger-looking skin. Clarisonic devices cleanse skin 6x better than hands alone, are gentle enough for twice daily use and are the #1 most recommended skin cleansing devices by US dermatologists. Clarisonic's award-winning products are distributed through Clarisonic.com, Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, QVC and select professional channels. Clarisonic is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA and is part of the L'Oréal Group.

