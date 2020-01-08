Clarissa Campironi's Latest Art Performance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarissa Campironi is an Italian artist who studied at the BelleArti Academy in Brera, Milan, and moved to Dubai early 2019. Amongst other awards, she received the first prize from IMAF in Italy for the collection of artworks she produced for the EXPO in Milan, which highlights the global problem regarding the rise of child obesity.

"Behind Art" Piece

"Being in Dubai, I was inspired by the thought of using paint powder (similar to the powder paint used during the ancient traditional Indian 'Holi' festival) for my next series of art pieces, and I was introduced to a film director, Jordan Bostock of Ravenscar Film, and filmed my first 'art performance' in a studio using a 'Red' camera, whilst I was creating the art piece, enabling me to capture my use of music and dance when I create art through film."

She has called this first piece "Behind Art" and her main objective is to help enable the audience to experience deeper emotional reactions through the visual presentation provided by video. The piece was shot with Pavarotti, recorded live in concert (one of her favorite singers).

She was inspired by Marina Abromovic, who is regarded as the "grandmother" of performance art. "I also love the fact that as you create, you learn. You learn about yourself, what you are capable of, what you didn't know you were capable of, and what you need to improve upon. You are always making discoveries. I learn so much in the process."

Clarissa's parents always encouraged her to follow her creative aspirations from an early age. "My father traveled to India when he was a young man because of his passion for yoga, and he was one of the first people to introduce yoga in Italy." She started doing ballet, synchronized swimming and yoga when she was a young child in Milan. The combination of these disciplines enabled the release of Clarissa's art.

"I put my whole being into every piece of art I produce, both physically and mentally, so my artworks are a living extension of my inner self. By introducing the filming dimension, I have been able to capture the creation of my artwork with sound and visually, which gives every piece a 'live' rather than 'static' perspective."

Aside from art, Clarissa's other main passion in life is health and nutrition; she has recently set up a company that produces "superfood products" based on fish bones due to their high nutritional value and from fish selected from sustainable sources. She also works with Pema Wellness in India, which is a Wellness Resort that provides an extensive range of health treatments that cure through naturopathy.

