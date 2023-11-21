Clarisse Designs Named Official Pageant Wear Sponsor for 72nd MISS UNIVERSE

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which oversees the annual MISS UNIVERSE competition, announces a new partnership today with Clarisse Designs, naming them the Official Pageant Wear Sponsor for the 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Pageant.

Clarisse Designs will provide dresses to be worn by all 84 delegates for the opening numbers of the Preliminary and Final competitions. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to empowering women through fashion, Clarisse Designs brings its unparalleled designs to the global stage of beauty and grace.

Clarisse Designs dresses courtesy of Miss Universe

"Our 'Beautifully Confident' tagline aligns perfectly with Clarisse Designs' mission to ensure that every woman feels beautiful and confident on her big day, whatever that day may entail," said Paula Shugart, MUO President. "We're very pleased to be working with this team to provide spectacular dress options for every delegate."

"We are excited and honored to be chosen as the Official Pageant Wear Sponsor for the Miss Universe Competition Opening Number Dresses," said Dan Adrian, Founder and President at Clarisse Designs. "The delegates each chose their favorite gown and shined on stage. Together with Miss Universe, we look forward to joining forces to inspire, empower, and celebrate women from all corners of the globe."

The 72nd MISS UNIVERSE took place in El Salvador on November 18th, 2023. The competition, including its live performances by John Legend, were streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast by Telemundo within the United States.

About Clarisse Designs

Clarisse Designs has firmly established itself as a leading name in the world of women's formalwear, known for its stunning designs and exceptional craftsmanship. With a commitment to empowering women and celebrating their individuality, Clarisse Designs offers a wide range of dresses specializing in prom, pageant, special occasions, and wedding gowns. In addition, Clarisse Designs is also proud to hold an exclusive license for Jessica McClintock, blending contemporary bridal trends with timeless grace.

At Clarisse Designs, we believe that true style transcends trends, and our designs reflect this enduring philosophy. Clarisse Designs does not just design dresses; we curate experiences, weave stories, and create memories that last a lifetime. For more information, visit www.clarisse.com .

About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) exists to advocate for a future forged by women and good for all. It is a global community that supports women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The delegates and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities; they develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com .

MUO is owned by JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, a major media, content, and commerce holding company.

