Claritas Consumer Data Now Available on Narrative's Data Streaming Platform

Marketers using Narrative's Data Streaming Platform will be able to source, evaluate, buy, process, and activate the Claritas datasets within hours. In addition to gaining access to Claritas consumer data points, marketers benefit from the transparency, automation, and control over their data acquisition process that Narrative's tools deliver -- helping them increase speed to market, save money, and reduce the risk that stems from dealing with data brokers.

"Partnering with Claritas is another step forward for Narrative in helping businesses access unique points of data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "Coupling our Narrative Data Streaming Platform's transparency, automation, and control with Claritas' data and proprietary identity graph, marketers can quickly and easily find their best prospects, and improve their marketing execution -- all while eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that typically slow them down, cost money, and expose them to undue risk."

"This partnership is an exciting one for Claritas across multiple fronts," said Chase Miller, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development. "As a leader in helping marketers understand their best customers and prospects with more granularity than ever before, combined with enabling powerful multichannel engagements, it's critical that the marketing community has a seamless way to access the depth and breadth of data and insights we have. Narrative's innovative data streaming platform makes it easy for marketers of all sizes to do just that. We're thrilled about this announcement and looking forward to where this partnership goes next."

Narrative's Data Streaming Platform allows those looking to acquire data to discover new data sources, merge datasets, contract, price, pay for and fulfill data transactions with complete control and transparency. Data provided by Claritas available via the Narrative Data Streaming platform includes:

Demographics: Age, income, education, household composition, wealth, and homeownership.

Lifestyle Behaviors: Shopping, financial, insurance, technology, media, and energy.

Multicultural Behaviors: 30MM households, 130MM consumers, ethnicity, acculturation, language at home, lifestyle, and consumer behaviors.

Purchase Behaviors: Tech adoption, device ownership, service provider, likelihood to switch, restaurant & retail preferences, media consumption, financial (wealth, credit indicators, products, home value, etc.), and automotive.

Business Data: Comprehensive data includes demographic and employee counts for prospect list creation, segmentation development, and sales territory optimization.

Segmentation: Understand more about your customers and find high-value prospects with the industry's most adopted segmentation solutions – PRIZM® Premier, P$YCLE® Premier, ConneXions® and CultureCode®.

Profiles & Audiences: Utilize more than 8,000+ behavior-based profiles and audiences to reach consumers most likely to buy or use specific products or services.

Identifiers: Email, postal address, digital IDs, social IDs, mobile app IDs, IP address

Marketers and businesses can access the Claritas consumer data sets at www.narrative.io/data-partners/claritas

About Narrative

Narrative is a data streaming platform that simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

About Claritas

For nearly 50 years, Claritas ' unparalleled knowledge of the American consumer has yielded the most adopted segmentation in the industry, helping marketers identify their best customers. Through key acquisitions, the company has transformed into a marketing leader, now offering a single-source suite of solutions that give marketers the ability to identify their ideal audiences, deliver multichannel marketing engagements with precision and leverage measurement tools to optimize their media spend across online and offline channels and thus drive better marketing ROI. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set of over 255 million consumers across over 800 million devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights.

