Claritas Rx And Turning Point Form Partnership on Specialty Pharmacy Analytics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claritas Rx, a data integration and analytics company focused on specialty biopharmaceutical distribution channels, announced today that it has partnered with Turning Point, an innovative specialty pharmacy network comprised of the largest independent, top-performing specialty pharmacies, to provide biopharmaceutical manufacturers in-depth analytics and insight based on data from the Turning Point specialty pharmacy network.

"Claritas is the perfect partner due to the cultural fit and expertise," said Erik Halstrom, Managing Director of Turning Point. "The partnership combines Turning Point data with Claritas' analytics providing manufacturers longitudinal insight into how patients experience treatment milestones across a therapeutic category. Providing manufacturers with faster, more actionable competitive insight and better forecasting, with visibility before and after treatment initiation, is so important as manufacturers look at market dynamics in their therapeutic categories."

"We are excited to be able to partner with Turning Point and enhance visibility into the patient journey in collaboration with specialty pharmacy leaders," said Stuart Kamin, VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Claritas Rx. "Specialty pharmacies, as healthcare providers and distributors, are uniquely positioned to generate insights into barriers preventing a successful start on therapy and about how to best support patients over time. Insight from the broad reach and clinical expertise of the Turning Point specialty pharmacy network can help manufacturers optimize patient access."

Claritas will use its specialized analytics platform and aggregated specialty data across the Turning Point network to provide robust patient journey insights beyond what is traditionally available to manufacturers. Armed with this valuable information, Turning Point and Claritas will help manufacturers uncover the real-world drivers impacting patient access, duration of therapy, and other metrics key to brand success.

ABOUT TURNING POINT

Turning Point is an innovative specialty pharmacy network designed to enable success for our member pharmacies. We believe that independent specialty pharmacies are in the best position to provide patient support and maximize patient outcomes. Our member-owned model consists of the nation's leading, independent specialty pharmacies.

As a network we bring value to our members through our strategic partnerships which creates specialty pharmacy opportunities through our collective buying power. Turning Point remains committed to forging partnership opportunities that provide value to our business partners and member pharmacies.

Turning Point equity member pharmacies include: Amber Pharmacy / Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, Avita Pharmacy, BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Maxor Pharmacies, Meijer Specialty Pharmacy, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy, ReCept Pharmacy and Senderra Rx Specialty Pharmacy. Non-equity members include Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy.

For more information, visit WWW.TURNINGPOINTRX.COM.

ABOUT CLARITAS RX

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx is a digital health venture focused on specialty biopharmaceutical distribution channels. Since 2012 the company has illuminated brand performance and the patient journey for dozens of therapies, leveraging a proprietary cloud-based platform to harvest valuable insights from specialty channels and other market data.

By integrating complex data across specialty pharmacies, hubs, copay cards and other sources, and using deep biotech domain experience, Claritas Rx creates actionable business intelligence that helps manufacturers more effectively go to market and enhance the patient experience. The insight into commercial performance drivers enabled by the company's platform uncovers daily opportunities for manufacturers and distribution partners to more effectively support patients with innovative specialty therapies.

For more information visit WWW.CLARITASRX.COM.

