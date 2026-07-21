Claritev Adopts CodeTogether's AITrax to Bring Greater Measurement and Accountability to AI-Assisted Development

Claritev will use CodeTogether's AITrax to help measure adoption, cost, quality, and value across its enterprise AI-assisted software development initiatives.

MCLEAN, Va. and WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claritev Corporation (NYSE: CTEV), a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the healthcare system, today announced it will use CodeTogether's AITrax to gain greater visibility into AI-assisted software development across its engineering organization.

As AI-assisted development becomes a larger part of enterprise technology strategies, organizations are seeking clearer ways to measure adoption, cost, quality, and value. AITrax, the AI-specific measurement layer of CodeTogether's engineering intelligence platform, is designed to help technology leaders better understand how AI-assisted and agentic development tools are being used, where they are creating value, and where additional governance, coaching, or process improvements may be needed.

The announcement builds on Claritev's use of CodeTogether's engineering intelligence platform, which began in 2022 across more than 1,000 technology associates. Claritev's deployment of the platform was associated with a 59% increase in issue throughput and a 48% increase in active development time, based on internal measurement of the 2022 deployment. Now the two companies are applying that same discipline of objective, IDE- and agent-level measurement to AI-assisted and agentic development.

As AI-assisted development scales, technology leaders are seeking better visibility into several key areas:

Cost visibility across AI-assisted development workflows, including token usage and agent sessions

Quality and review processes as AI-generated code becomes more common

Adoption patterns across teams, tools, and use cases

Opportunities to improve training, governance, and workflow design

"AI is an important part of Claritev's technology strategy, and our mission requires us to adopt it responsibly and measurably," said Michael Kim, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Claritev. "CodeTogether's platform gives us greater visibility into how AI-assisted development is being used, where it is creating value, and how we can scale these tools in a disciplined way to support the clients and stakeholders we serve."

AITrax captures developer- and agent-level AI usage from development environments, including IDEs and command-line workflows, and turns it into executive-ready intelligence. With AITrax, technology leaders can:

Measure true ROI by work model : comparing the value-per-dollar of agentic, AI-assisted, and traditional development.

: comparing the value-per-dollar of agentic, AI-assisted, and traditional development. Forecast and control AI spend : with visibility into token consumption, wasted and abandoned agent sessions, and the real cost behind each pull request.

: with visibility into consumption, wasted and abandoned agent sessions, and the real cost behind each pull request. Coach, not just report: surfacing AI-readiness gaps and prioritized recommendations, then tracking whether they're acted on.

Unlike survey-based or self-reported approaches, AITrax provides continuous, objective telemetry to help organizations assess how AI-assisted development is being used and where it may be creating value. It provides objective, third-party measurement that helps answer the question every board is asking its technology leaders: is AI actually working for us?

"Enterprises are investing heavily in AI-assisted development with no reliable way to know whether it's working," said Tim Webb, Co-CEO, CodeTogether. "AITrax closes that gap, not as a passive dashboard but as an accountability and coaching layer for cost, risk, and real return. We're proud to continue supporting Claritev in this next chapter."

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the U.S. healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders — including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About CodeTogether

CodeTogether gives engineering leaders accurate, independent data about how their teams are performing and whether their AI tools are producing real results. Its platform works alongside developer's editors and agents, measuring active development, value output, AI code usage, team health, and delivery risk in real time. Its AI-specific layer, AITrax, tracks token spend against value output, AI code retention, and developer adoption across every AI tool in the organization, so technology leaders can answer the question every board is asking: is AI actually working for us and driving increased value? Learn more at codetogether.com.

Media Contacts



Claritev:

Jen O'Connor

VP, Brand Marketing

[email protected]

CodeTogether:

Alison Silverstein

Co-CEO & Co-founder

[email protected]

202-355-4141

Platform results (59% / 48%) reflect Claritev's 2022 engineering intelligence deployment. AITrax capabilities are illustrative of the platform's measurement model and do not represent audited Claritev results.

SOURCE CodeTogether