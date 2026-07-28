Claritev™ and SAVVI Financial® Collaborate to Deliver the Next Generation of Healthcare Benefit Decision Support

New solution combines claims-informed intelligence with AI-powered financial guidance to help employees make smarter benefits decisions

MCLEAN, Va. and WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claritev Corporation (NYSE: CTEV), a healthcare technology, data, and insights company, and SAVVI Financial, a provider of workplace financial guidance, today announced Claritev Benefit Decision Support, a new solution that helps employers deliver more personalized benefits guidance while empowering employees to make better-informed choices about their healthcare coverage and financial priorities.

Many benefit decision support tools still rely on lengthy employee questionnaires, generic assumptions, or simple plan comparisons that do not reflect an employee's full healthcare and financial picture. Employees can struggle to understand the differences between medical plans and how choices such as voluntary benefits, HSAs, and FSAs fit into their broader needs. Without guidance informed by medical claims history and personal circumstances, they may lack the context needed to make confident, informed decisions.

Claritev Benefit Decision Support addresses those challenges by combining Claritev's industry-leading healthcare claims intelligence with SAVVI's proven financial Decision Intelligence platform. By incorporating historical claims data into a white-labeled version of SAVVI SelectSmart, the solution transforms employee healthcare utilization data into personalized, actionable guidance that helps employees confidently choose the insurance plans and financial strategies best suited to their unique circumstances, all through a secure, HIPAA-compliant process.

"Benefit Decision Support should do more than compare premiums and deductibles," said Geoff Joe, VP of Data & Analytics Solutions at Claritev. "By combining an employee's historical healthcare experience with their broader financial circumstances, Claritev and SAVVI can help employees make better-informed benefits decisions while giving HR teams greater confidence that the plans they have carefully designed are being understood and selected as intended."

Claritev Benefit Decision Support integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and benefits administration platforms, allowing employers to enhance their existing enrollment experience without introducing friction for employees.

Key capabilities include:

Claims-informed recommendations that use historical healthcare data to deliver more personalized guidance.

that use historical healthcare data to deliver more personalized guidance. Survey-less guidance that eliminates lengthy, manual questionnaires and delivers personalized recommendations instantly.

that eliminates lengthy, manual questionnaires and delivers personalized recommendations instantly. Health and wealth optimization that considers healthcare coverage alongside broader financial priorities like retirement and tax savings.

that considers healthcare coverage alongside broader financial priorities like retirement and tax savings. Seamless integration with leading HRIS, HCM, and benefits administration platforms for a frictionless employee experience.

with leading HRIS, HCM, and benefits administration platforms for a frictionless employee experience. Claims notifications that enhance employee engagement in voluntary benefits.

"Employees make some of the most important financial decisions of the year during open enrollment, yet they're often forced to do so with incomplete information," said Brian Harrison, President of SAVVI Financial. "By combining Claritev's claims intelligence with SAVVI's financial Decision Intelligence platform, we're replacing guesswork with personalized guidance that helps employees make better decisions that improve outcomes for both employees and employers."

About Claritev™

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the U.S. healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders — including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About SAVVI

SAVVI Financial delivers workplace financial decision guidance powered by its Financial Intelligence Platform, helping employees navigate their most important financial choices. By delivering expert-level personalized guidance, SAVVI helps employees optimize their full financial journey, from early benefit decisions to creating a reliable paycheck in retirement, driving better outcomes for both employees and employers. Integrated with HR stacks, our solutions reduce admin work, lower costs, and boost employee experience.

Founded by experts in quantitative finance and data science, SAVVI was built with the understanding that the path to financial strength starts, and grows, through the workplace. Learn more at www.savvifi.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SAVVI provides survey-less, personalized financial guidance and healthcare navigation tools that simplify benefits decisions for employees. By eliminating friction and delivering real-time, data-driven recommendations, SAVVI helps organizations improve employee financial fortitude while driving meaningful business results.

Claritev Media Contact

Jen O'Connor

[email protected]

SAVVI Media Contact

Kara Kothmann

512-771-6911

[email protected]

SOURCE SAVVI Financial