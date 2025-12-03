Most Employees Leave Thousands on the Table Each Year--New SAVVI Financial Report Reveals "Silent Paycheck Waste"

Employers have a clear opportunity to close the gap by providing paycheck-linked financial guidance, boosting engagement, retention, and ROI

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVVI Financial , a leading provider of data-driven financial guidance solutions, today released its Every Dollar Counts report, uncovering how employees' paycheck decisions—or lack thereof—are creating widespread financial inefficiency. While employers invest heavily in compensation, benefits, and well-being programs, most employees leave substantial value on the table, missing matches, underutilizing benefits, and under-optimizing savings allocations.

The 2025 survey of more than 600 full-time U.S. workers with access to employer-sponsored benefits found:

65% of employees experienced a major life event last year that impacted their finances (e.g., unexpected home repairs 29%, promotion/new job 22%, medical diagnosis 12%), yet only 34% adjusted their paycheck allocations.

34% haven't reviewed or updated their tax withholdings in over a year, and 32% have never reviewed their direct-deposit splits, leaving money misallocated and opportunities unrealized.

Financial stress is rising: 51% report more financial stress than a year ago, driven by inflation (80%), debt (57%), housing costs (44%), and healthcare-related bills (26%).

Employees trust employers for guidance: 83% are confident in financial advice from their employer (vs. 38% for social media), and 76% say employers should make paycheck and benefits choices easier to understand.

Employees want tools that simplify decision-making: 88% want paycheck tools as intuitive as their favorite apps, and 95% want guidance that integrates debt, savings, benefits, insurance, and retirement planning.

Employees underuse key benefits: Most commonly expanded benefits include - professional development stipends (54%), tuition assistance (53%), wellness stipends (43%), childcare/dependent care accounts (49%), commuter/transit accounts (30%).

"This report highlights a critical disconnect: employees aren't ignoring their finances, they're overwhelmed," said Brian Harrison, President of SAVVI Financial. "Employers have a unique opportunity to close that gap by bringing guidance directly to the source of financial decision-making: the paycheck. When every dollar is optimized, employees gain confidence, and organizations capture the full ROI on their compensation and benefits investments."

The Paycheck Paradox

Every paycheck is more than income; it's a financial toolkit. Components such as base salary, retirement contributions, pre-tax accounts, benefits, insurance, emergency savings, and tax withholdings all contribute to long-term financial strength, but only if actively managed. When left on autopilot, employees forfeit thousands of dollars annually in lost matches, unclaimed benefits, and unrealized savings.

SAVVI's research shows clear opportunities for employers to:

Reduce workforce stress and boost productivity: Financially confident employees are more focused and engaged.

Increase financial literacy at scale: On-demand, contextual guidance empowers smarter decisions.

Maximize ROI on compensation and benefits: Ensure employees capture every dollar in employer matches, pre-tax savings, and benefit value.

Drive loyalty and retention: Supported employees are more likely to stay, protecting organizational investment.

"Financial uncertainty isn't a lack of awareness; it's a lack of guidance that connects today's paycheck to tomorrow's security," Harrison added. "By equipping employees with tailored, real-time insights, employers can ensure every dollar earned has purpose and every benefit delivers value."

To learn more about SAVVI Financial's Every Dollar Counts report, click here .

Methodology

The Every Dollar Counts survey was conducted September 18–22, 2025, at 95% confidence with a ±4% margin of error. Respondents included 604 U.S.-based full-time workers with access to employer-sponsored benefits, representing balanced gender, age, and income distributions across industries.

About SAVVI

SAVVI Financial is redefining how employees navigate their most important financial choices. By delivering expert-level personalized guidance, SAVVI helps employees optimize their full financial journey, from early benefit decisions to creating a reliable paycheck in retirement, driving better outcomes for both employees and employers. Integrated with HR stacks, our solutions reduce admin work, lower costs, and boost employee experience.

Founded by experts in quantitative finance and data science, SAVVI was built with the understanding that the path to financial strength starts, and grows, through the workplace. Learn more at www.savvifi.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

SAVVI provides survey-less, personalized financial guidance and healthcare navigation tools that simplify benefits decisions for employees. By eliminating friction and delivering real-time, data-driven recommendations, SAVVI helps organizations improve employee financial fortitude while driving meaningful business results.

