Financial Pressures Are Rising, Employee Confidence Is Falling, and the Workforce Is Turning to AI: New SAVVI Financial Research Reveals an Opportunity for Employers to Fill the Financial Guidance Gap

Finances on Fire shows that access to more information isn't translating into financial confidence, creating a growing opportunity for employers to improve employee outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVVI Financial, a leading provider of personalized financial guidance solutions, today released its Finances on Fire report. The study reveals that American workers face growing complexity as persistent inflation, economic uncertainty, retirement insecurity, and the rapid emergence of AI reshape how financial decisions are made. The research finds that employees are increasingly turning to tools like ChatGPT to help connect the dots, but continue to place greater trust in human expertise and data-backed recommendations when making important financial decisions.

Financial pressure today extends well beyond day-to-day budgeting. Employees make multifaceted decisions about retirement, health insurance, debt, savings, taxes, and major life events against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. As they search for answers, many turn to general AI tools for guidance, but often without the personalized context or expertise needed to understand the long-term consequences of their choices.

The 2026 survey of more than 600 U.S. working adults found:

Financial stress continues to climb: 52% say their financial stress is higher than it was 12 months ago

Retirement confidence is eroding : 61% now expect to retire later than originally planned

: Employees are embracing AI – but cautiously: 64% would use an employer-provided AI financial guidance tool, but 81% still want a human to review its recommendations

Many workers regret financial decisions because they lacked personalized guidance: 46% made a financial decision in the past year they later regretted

Employees want connected financial guidance: 81% want one view of how benefits, savings, debt, and financial obligations interact



"Workers aren't disengaged from their finances; they're actively looking for answers in an increasingly complex financial environment," said Brian Harrison, President of SAVVI Financial. "Employers have an opportunity to deliver trusted guidance that helps employees make informed decisions that build financial strength."

The Financial Guidance Gap

While employees have more financial information available than ever before, access to information hasn't translated into confidence. The findings suggest today's financial challenges extend beyond awareness to helping employees understand how financial decisions interact over time. From retirement goals and benefits elections to debt management and investing, workers need personalized guidance that reflects their complete financial picture rather than generalized or siloed education.

Together, the findings point to three significant shifts shaping employee financial wellness today:

Financial stress has become more persistent, driven largely by inflation and long-term economic uncertainty.

AI is becoming part of the financial guidance experience, but employees still recognize that important decisions require personalization and human oversight.

Employers are increasingly positioned to serve as trusted providers of financial guidance by helping employees understand not only what choices are available, but which choices are right for their unique circumstances.

"Financial wellness has evolved beyond siloed health and wealth-focused education," Harrison added. "Employees need personalized, connected guidance that helps them make better decisions throughout their daily lives. With the right technology, organizations that invest in helping employees navigate financial complexity can substantially reduce workforce stress, improve employee satisfaction, and strengthen business outcomes."

To learn more about SAVVI Financial's Finances on Fire report, click here.

Methodology

Finances on Fire is based on a survey of more than 600 full-time, benefits-eligible employees in the United States between the ages of 25 and 60. The survey was conducted May 21–27, 2026, at a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of ±4%.

About SAVVI

SAVVI Financial is redefining how employees navigate their most important financial choices. By delivering expert-level personalized guidance, SAVVI helps employees optimize their full financial journey, from early benefit decisions to creating a reliable paycheck in retirement, driving better outcomes for both employees and employers. Integrated with HR stacks, our solutions reduce admin work, lower costs, and boost employee experience.

Founded by experts in quantitative finance and data science, SAVVI was built with the understanding that the path to financial strength starts, and grows, through the workplace. Learn more at www.savvifi.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SAVVI provides survey-less, personalized financial guidance and healthcare navigation tools that simplify benefits decisions for employees. By eliminating friction and delivering real-time, data-driven recommendations, SAVVI helps organizations improve employee financial fortitude while driving meaningful business results.

Media Contact



Kara Kothmann

512-771-6911

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SOURCE SAVVI Financial