Claritin® Launches 20 Minutes of Spring Project with Actress Hilary Duff and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of Claritin® launched their 20 Minutes of Spring Project with actress Hilary Duff and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation's leading youth service organization. The goal of this campaign is to encourage people to get outside to enjoy the simple joys the outdoors can bring. The makers of Claritin commissioned a survey, which found that spending just 20 minutes outside in nature can help you feel happy. It's time to get outside and find happiness.

As a mom, Hilary Duff, agrees with the mission to get more people enjoying the outdoors, and has joined kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem to get into the spirit of the 20 Minutes of Spring Project with a new Imagination Playground. An Imagination Playground is a portable playground with giant foam blocks, flexible tubes, gears and other fun shapes that allow children to explore and build the play space they want. This Imagination Playground is particularly relevant, as the vast majority (95 percent) of nationally representative adults surveyed said some of their fondest childhood memories were of playing outside; specifically playing in a public park or playground (54 percent).

"When I was younger, I could not wait for spring to arrive. It was (and still is) my favorite season. As a parent now, spending time outside with my son – whether it's hiking or just an epic game of tag at the park – is so important to me," said Duff. "I am excited to be a part of the 20 Minutes of Spring Project with Claritin, a brand I have always counted on to help me enjoy the outdoors during allergy season, and to help inspire others to enjoy the simple joys of spending time outdoors while supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

Hilary Duff announced that for every outdoor photo posted with both #Claritin and #20MinutesofSpring, through June 21, 2018, a $5 donation will be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (up to $50,000). All donations will help kids and teens at Boys & Girls Clubs partake in the simple joys of spending time outdoors. This is the second year of a three year commitment on behalf of Claritin to Boys & Girls Clubs of America of up to $500,000 to fund programming and create resources to help get kids outside. In year one, Claritin and Boys & Girls Clubs of America developed an outdoor activity resource, the Play Breaks Guide, to help support staff at 4,300 Clubs in getting their local youth outside and keeping them active.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and collaborate with them on the common mission of getting kids outside to experience the simple joys it brings," notes Catherine Vennat, Vice President Marketing, Claritin at Bayer.

Dr. Jennifer Bateman, National Vice President of Youth Development Programs with Boys & Girls Clubs of America added, "Like many kids today, our youth spend much of their time indoors. Through our continued work with Claritin, we have provided our Club staff with support and resources nationwide to help get kids outside."

Survey Findings: Get Outside and Find Your Happiness

While it is not a new idea that children are spending less time playing outdoors than their parents' generation, the survey looked to explore the simple pleasures of outdoor play that adults remember. Highlights include:

97 percent of Americans said spring is a great season to experience the simple joys of outdoor activities.

However, 58 percent of allergy sufferers said due to their allergies, they get "cabin fever" from being stuck indoors.

72 percent of parents said as kids they spent at least an hour outdoors outside of school each day during the spring; yet only 59 percent of those same parents said their children spend that same amount of time outside today.

Majority of parents also believe children today do not spend as much time outside as previous generations due to interest in handheld electronics (66 percent), watching TV (53 percent) and lack of parent's encouragement to get outside (37 percent).

The Claritin 20 Minutes of Spring Project is a multi-faceted campaign to get people outside and will include social tips from a variety of influencers, mobile reminders via local weather alerts and more. To learn about simple ways to get involved and how you can help Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit Claritin.com/20MinutesofSpring.

