Clarity Benefit Solutions Discusses 6 Reasons Companies Should Consider Employee Wellness Programs

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuter benefits company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, discusses 6 reasons why companies should consider implementing employee wellness programs as part of their employee benefit offerings.

Employee wellness programs are gaining popularity as part of an innovative, holistic benefits package. Here are 6 reasons why companies who are not yet offering employee wellness programs should start doing so.

First, wellness programs promote healthy behavior, reducing the occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases among employees. Wellness programs encourage employees to engage in positive behavior like exercising, meditating, and smoking cessation which can all decrease chances of chronic disease.

Second, employees who participate in wellness programs are likely to be more engaged with the workplace. Employees tend to feel that their workplace has a positive impact on them even outside of work, which increases loyalty and retention.

Third, this is a benefit that employees really want. A survey from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health revealed that over 59% of employees think their employers should make an effort to improve the health of employees. Wellness benefits are becoming so sought-after that they can now even be used as a recruiting tactic.

Fourth, employee wellness programs have been shown to boost productivity. When employees make the lifestyle changes associated with a wellness program, they can end up saving their companies significant money in newfound productivity due to their wellness. Employees are less likely to miss work days for sickness and are more productive for the hours they are at work.

Fifth, employee wellness programs improve overall company culture. Company culture is complex and multifaceted. However, employee wellness programs seem to have a positive impact. This could be because employees are leading an overall happier and healthier life, or because they feel their employer truly cares about their wellbeing.

Finally, employee wellness programs promote more than just physical health. While traditional benefits focus primarily on physical wellness, new wellness programs focus on the entire person. Stress management and resources for mental health care can help employees improve their overall wellbeing.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

