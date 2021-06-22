Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Focus on World-Class Service

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced the appointment of Eunice Sambo-Jackson to Vice President, Client Services.

Eunice is an industry veteran with close to two decades of experience in the employee benefits administration space. Over the years, Eunice has delivered strategic cross-functional process improvements that positively impacted financial reporting, operational excellence, system consolidations and integrations to improve efficiencies and service delivery.

Clarity Benefit Solutions

In 2020, Clarity saw its third year of consecutive growth with a 30% increase in its client base and a new office in Pennsylvania. Clarity maintained a 97 percent client retention rate through this growth and received a 55 Net Promoter Score (NPS), three times higher than the industry average and classifies Clarity as a world-class service provider.

"Clarity is known for our world-class customer service. It's what sets us apart from all other benefit providers in the industry and what our partners and customers have come to expect," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "With the addition of Eunice, we are doubling down on this commitment in order to continue to enhance our service levels even as we continue to grow."

In her role as Vice President, Client Services, Eunice will lead both the Client, Partner and Broker Services teams and the Participant Services team. In addition, Eunice is tasked with measuring and constantly enhancing customer service metrics, improving service coordination among departments, developing future talent, maintaining customer retention, and helping the company grow.

"I have spent my entire career dedicated to the field of service," said Eunice, Vice President, Client Services, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "I'm excited to be part of a company where my challenge is improving service that is already world-class and backed by innovative technology."

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach — fueled by feedback from employees and our customers — has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

