Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions today announced the appointment of Bill Sowders to Vice President of National Sales and Krista Woolley to Vice President of Marketing. Bill is an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the employee benefits administration space. He has a proven track record of growing high-caliber teams, contributing to bottom-line revenue and forging strong relationships with key industry brokers and customers. Krista Woolley is an accomplished marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in B2B/B2C marketing, marketing automation, content strategy, public relations, customer lifecycle communications, event management, and business relationship management.

"After two straight years of 30 percent account growth and new offices in Texas, Washington, D.C., Florida and Georgia, we are excited about what the future holds for Clarity," said Bill Catuzzi, CEO, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "With the addition of these two industry leaders to our already-solid leadership team, we know we will exceed our goals for 2020."

Bill and Krista are tasked with enhancing Clarity's brand awareness, creating and strengthening key partnerships and growing the company's overall market share. Bill previously served in senior roles at WageWorks, including as Vice President of Mid-Market Sales where he managed a large sales team and provided strategy and direction as a member of the Sales Leadership Team. Prior to joining Clarity, Krista held key marketing positions at WageWorks, FedEx Office and BNSF Railway.

"Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers," said Bill Sowders. "I've already seen first-hand how the approach Clarity takes to this market can make HR benefits administration simple and smart. I look forward to sharing this approach with the industry."

"I'm honored to be a part of a company that prides itself on innovation and customer service," said Krista Woolley. "We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the success of the last several years, further enhancing the Clarity brand and growing the customer base."

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

Contact

Clarity Benefit Solutions

Krista Woolley, 214-477-5600

VP, Marketing

kwoolley@claritybenefitsolutions.com

Related Images

clarity-benefit-solutions-simply.png

Clarity Benefit Solutions, Simply Smarter

Proactive partners offering one-of-a-kind benefit solutions that work.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions