Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Service to West Coast With New Location

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced the grand opening of its new office in Mesa, Arizona. With this increased footprint, Clarity solidified the company's continued commitment to growth and world-class service coast to coast.

This new office will allow Clarity to better service its Southwest and West Coast-based clients and expand its service team with the best talent possible. With this expansion, Clarity is well-positioned to maintain its current growth trajectory and continue to offer service that ranks three times higher than the industry average.

"At Clarity, we know our world-class rated service is what sets us apart from all the other benefit providers in the industry," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "With the addition of this new location, we are able to accommodate our rapid growth. We are excited to be a part of the Arizona community, to bring new job opportunities to the region, and to grow our market share throughout the Southwest and West Coast areas."

This expansion comes less than a year after Clarity expanded its benefit administration support staff with a new location in Pennsylvania and months after hiring the new Vice President of Service, Eunice Sambo-Jackson. Under Eunice's leadership Clarity is also focused on enhancing the support it provides to all clients. Benefit compliance can be complex, confusing, and tedious to administer. Clarity's service team is committed to offering service that helps employers mitigate risk, contain health care expenses, and relieve their administrative workload.

In addition to the new location, Clarity has also hired an industry veteran to lead its participant services team from the Arizona office. Karen Larson brings with her over 20 years of health care industry knowledge and is part of the National Association of Professional Women. In her role, Karen will help lead the new Mesa office and will be responsible for ensuring Clarity is able to provide the highest quality levels to their participants.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

Krista Woolley

Vice President, Marketing

732-428-8263, ext. 166

claritybenefitsolutions.com

Related Images

clarity-benefit-solutions.png

Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions Logo

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions