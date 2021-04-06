Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Solution-Driven Partner Program Ryan Crapser to lead new Strategic Partnership division at Clarity

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced the expansion of the executive leadership team and Partner Program with the appointment of Ryan Crapser to Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.

In 2020 Clarity successfully launched the Simply Smarter Broker program, providing industry Brokers with a unique and robust suite of consumer benefits, world-class service, hands-on sales and operational support, and highly customized marketing support. Under Ryan's leadership, Clarity has now expanded this program to offer the same world-class service and benefit plans to national payroll and HCM/HRIS providers, health plans, insurance carriers, exchanges, Benefit Administration solution providers, financial institutions, associations, Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) and Professional employer organization (PEOs).

"Last year, we renewed our focus on the strategic partnerships that help bring our clients the best in both benefit solutions and service," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "With the addition of Ryan and the expansion of this Program, we have now fully rounded out our service model, allowing us to help bring our innovative technology and industry-leading service to a wider range of clients."

Ryan brings with him over a decade of employee benefits administration experience. He began his career at Choice Strategies as the New England sales representative. After the acquisition of Choice Strategies, he would later go on to serve as the Director of Sales for Carrier & Exchange Partnerships, where he oversaw sales with national payroll providers, health plans, insurance carriers, national benefit brokerages, private exchanges and benefit administration providers. Most recently, Ryan served as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Businessolver.

"Clarity is known for its commitment to technology and over the top service to clients, participants, and brokers," said Ryan Crapser. "Drawing on the model we've developed and executed for our broker and general agency partnerships across the U.S., we are in an incredibly strong position to expand our partnership footprint with additional benefits administration stakeholders."

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

