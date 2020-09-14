Clarity Benefit Solutions Launches New Simply Smarter Backed by Robust Service Enhancements

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced a new Simply Smarter Broker Program designed to help Brokers expand their benefits offering, win new business and increase commissions. This new Program provides Brokers with the tools, resources and support they need to address the unique needs of today's human resource landscape and also positions them to be a leading provider of benefit solutions moving forward.

"Clarity has over 30 years of experience partnering with brokers. These partnerships have allowed us to work hand-in-hand with our Brokers to design a flexible Program to meets their changing needs while providing them with fresh ideas to make it easier to sell," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "This Program offers true partnership, options to meet the diverse needs of different brokerages, dedicated and knowledgeable customer service, compliance support and strategic, customized marketing programs."

The Clarity Broker Program Will Help Brokers:

Connect: Dedicated customer service representatives and dedicated, hands-on implementation, renewal and open enrollment support.

Dedicated customer service representatives and dedicated, hands-on implementation, renewal and open enrollment support. Earn: Preferred loyalty pricing, customized commissions and incentives, plus marketing support to gain leads and ensure they remain competitive.

Preferred loyalty pricing, customized commissions and incentives, plus marketing support to gain leads and ensure they remain competitive. Succeed: Access to our robust Broker Portal with resources, tools, client records, commissions, announcements and much more!

The Clarity Simply Smarter Broker Program provides these exclusive benefits through a tiered system. Each tier unlocks more benefits. Brokers interested in this new Program can find out more here.

Additional Service Enhancements

As part of this new Simply Smarter Broker Program, Clarity also launched a new Broker Care Center. This team serves as a single point of contact for Brokers with questions ranging from member-specific issues and plan design setups to broker program standing and overall Clarity products.

In addition to the Broker Care Center, Clarity has also recently implemented a new skills-based routing system that identifies the caller and routes the call to the right representative. To identify potential issues in real-time and address them proactively, Clarity has implemented enhanced quality management and interaction analytics that use Artificial Intelligence. These service enhancements will help to provide Clarity customers with a seamless and personalized Clarity experience.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines ingenuity and technology to create thoughtful new ways for consumers to get the most from their benefits. New ways to save time and money. New ways to provide peace of mind. New ways to be Ready for Life. At Clarity, we are Simply Smarter.

