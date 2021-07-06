Clarity Benefit Solutions Launches Vaccine Reward Solution

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer-benefit technology, today launched SimplyWell Rewards, a new solution to help employers accelerate the safe reopening of their offices and collect feedback from employees regarding return-to-work policies.

"As our world returns to normal, companies are now faced with the challenge of implementing inclusive return-to-work policies that fit all their employees' needs and ensure the safety and satisfaction of their workforce while still meeting their business goals," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "Our goal with SimplyWell Rewards is to help employers build a return-to-work plan that benefits everyone."

Clarity's SimplyWell Rewards solution offers companies grappling with whether to require their workforce to get vaccinated a way to provide an incentive in the form of a monetary reward rather than a mandate. The new solution also allows employers to understand what percentage of their workforce is currently vaccinated and proactively gauge how comfortable employees are about returning to the office.

Giving employees a reward rather than a mandate will help to increase vaccine adoption and increase the number of employees willing to return to the office. This solution also promises to help employers promote a culture of health and wellness while easing employee concern about returning to work.

SimplyWell Rewards can be set up in just a few days and employers can determine the reward amount they want to offer. Employee information is secure, and proof can be provided in the form of a photo of a CDC vaccine card, vaccination records, or signed doctor's note. Clarity manages all verification and distribution of the reward on a Clarity Benefit Card.

To learn more about SimplyWell Rewards and the Regulations to Consider for Your Return-to-Work Policy, join Clarity Wednesday, July 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET for an informative webinar hosted by Employee Benefits law attorney Darcy Hitesman.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

