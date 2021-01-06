Clarity Benefit Solutions Named 2020 Business of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced it has been named a 2020 Business of the Year by NJBIZ. This award recognizes the state's most dynamic businesses who share a commitment to professional excellence, business growth and the community.

Clarity Benefit Solutions

The NJBIZ Business of the Year awards program was created to honor businesses who make outstanding contributions to the New Jersey business community. To be eligible, a company must have its headquarters or a significant employee population in New Jersey. Winners are chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from across the state who carefully review and score each nomination. Qualifying criteria include leadership, innovation and growth.

"At Clarity, we make benefits simple for Brokers, employers and employees. For 30 years, we have used innovative technology and world-class customer service to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs and empower HR and employees," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "We practice what we preach by offering robust benefits and a collaborative work environment while treating each other with as much respect as we give our customers. Our 98% retention rate is a testament to our commitment to professional excellence."

Clarity also received a 55 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for Consumer Benefits, which measures customers' willingness to recommend our product or service to others. NPS is the gold standard of customer experience metrics and measures customers' loyalty to a company on a scale of -100 to +100.

This NPS not only classifies Clarity as a world-class service provider, but it is also 3x higher than the industry average of 14. Clarity also received a 65 NPS with our Brokers and 75 NPS with our COBRA clients, proving they deliver the industry's best customer service.

"Because we are a dynamic business focused on growth, we are always innovating. We are one of the only companies offering Ready for Life funding acceleration for HSAs to cover surprise healthcare costs," said Howard Metzger, executive vice president, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "This year, we launched a new app and a new secure portal that customizes the Clarity experience for all our customers. And, in response to COVID-19, we launched a benefit card that allows employers to provide employees pre-tax relief funds to cover their basic needs like healthcare and office supplies, education, cell phone bills and Wi-Fi."

2020 was an award-winning year for Clarity. In addition to being designated a Business of the Year, Clarity was also recognized as a Top 10 Cloud Provider, one of the 30 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies in the U.S., a Digi-Tech Innovator of the Year and Best Place to Work.

Clarity, along with the other 2020 Business of the Year honorees, were celebrated at a virtual awards reception and ceremony on December 18, 2020.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines ingenuity and technology to create thoughtful new ways for consumers to get the most from their benefits. New ways to save time and money. New ways to provide peace of mind. New ways to be Ready for Life. At Clarity, we are Simply Smarter.

Krista Woolley

Vice President Marketing

732-428-8263, ext. 166

claritybenefitsolutions.com

Related Images

business-of-the-year-2020-honoree.png

Business of the Year 2020 Honoree

clarity-benefit-solutions-nps.jpg

Clarity Benefit Solutions NPS

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions