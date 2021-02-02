Clarity Benefit Solutions Receives Compliancy Group HIPAA Seal of Compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, announced it has completed the Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA compliance process.

Clarity is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to once again prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™, Clarity has successfully tracked their compliance program and has earned the Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

"At Clarity, we have always taken our role in protecting the sensitive health information of our customers very seriously," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "We are proud to have earned the Seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group. This certification brings Clarity to a new level of HIPAA compliance that few in our industry have achieved. And it means our customers can continue to be confident that we take every step necessary to protect their sensitive information."

HIPAA comprises a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Clarity completed Compliancy Group's Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH.

Consumers of healthcare are becoming more and more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. Clarity chose to complete the Seal of Compliance to differentiate the security of their services above their competitors.

