Clarity Experiences Selected as AV Production Partner for Cvent CONNECT 2024

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Experiences is thrilled to announce that we have been chosen as the AV production partner for Cvent CONNECT 2024, scheduled to take place from June 10-13, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Cvent CONNECT is the premier annual event for event professionals, marketers, and hospitality experts, where the latest event technology innovations meet best practice sharing. Attendees can expect to expand their networks, grow their careers, and leave full of ideas and inspiration for their next event.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clarity Experiences for AV and production at Cvent CONNECT," said Rachel Andrews, Cvent Global Head of Events. "Their creative stage design, production expertise, and exceptional service are helping us raise the bar with unforgettable experiential elements that will leave a lasting impact on our attendees."

As the Experiential AV Production Specialists, Clarity specializes in AV production solutions that leave a lasting impact on attendees, presenters, and event planners. With our collective industry experience, we intimately understand the challenges and demands faced by our clients in event planning and execution.

"Our mission is simple: to transform live events into remarkable experiences," says Brian Lagestee, CEO, Clarity Experiences. "We are committed to delivering experiential events that captivate and inspire, and we are thrilled and proud to partner with the industry's leading event, Cvent CONNECT. We look forward to collaborating closely and ensuring an amazing event together."

About Clarity Experiences

Clarity Experiences is a leading provider of experiential AV production solutions, dedicated to transforming live events into remarkable experiences. At Clarity, we understand the power of live events to drive engagement, foster connections, and leave a lasting impression. Our team of experienced professionals brings creativity, expertise, and attention to detail to every project, ensuring flawless execution and exceptional results.

We offer a comprehensive range of AV production services tailored to the unique needs of each event, from intimate meetings to large-scale conferences and everything in between. Our services include audiovisual design and integration, event staging and production, content creation, intelligent lighting design, and more.

Clarity's dedication to mission-driven excellence, passionate innovation, and expert execution will ensure that Cvent CONNECT 2024 is an unforgettable experience for all attendees. For more information about Clarity and our AV production services, visit www.clarityexperiences.com

