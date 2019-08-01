Clarity Insights Recognized in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers

According to the report, "External support can accelerate the success of data and analytics programs, and new delivery models and modern technologies are disrupting the services market. Data and analytics leaders should evaluate and select providers both for their current expertise and emerging capabilities." Gartner goes on to mention that, "Demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow. However, the largest need is still for data and analytics core capabilities, while strategic services and industry expertise remain top evaluation criteria."

The Market Guide states, "Selection was based on the players' market visibility, as well as mind share among Gartner clients and analysts, including client inquiries and research, presence at industry events, and participation in a recent Gartner analyst briefing." Gartner included information in the report about Clarity Insights and the other Representative Vendors in relation to their Regional Presence, Company Size, Major Industries/Verticals Supported, Major Horizontals/Domains Supported, Major Data and Analytics Platforms or Vendors Supported, Data Supported and Analytics Supported.

"We're very pleased to be included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers," said Clarity Insights CEO, Neil Huse. "We believe it validates our profile as a strategic partner to some of the world's leading data-driven brands and organizations that want to leverage data insights for intelligent transformation."

Clarity's team of data experts take the time to fully understand the client's business strategy before evaluating how data can strengthen its goals. Working across the full data ecosystem, Clarity helps clients create an environment where data is not only accessible, but usable and useful for everyday business decisions across the organization.

About Clarity Insights

Clarity Insights is a strategic partner to the nation's leading data-driven organizations. With a team unrivaled in both technical expertise and business acumen, Clarity Insights' consultants are force multipliers for Fortune 1000 companies that want the most out of their data. Working across the full data stack—data science, data visualization, data engineering and data strategy—the company helps clients create an environment where data is not only accessible, but creates change across industries, including healthcare, insurance, financial services, CPG/retail, entertainment and media.

