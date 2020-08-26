Clarity Media Group Launches Interactive Daily Newspaper, Denver Gazette

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Media Group announced today that it will begin publishing a daily, Denver-focused interactive newspaper beginning Sept. 14. With more than 50 staff and contributors, the Denver Gazette will publish more hard-hitting news, investigative journalism and thought-provoking local opinions than any other publication in the city.

At 5 a.m. each morning, the Denver Gazette will provide readers with a digital news experience that balances the quality and tradition of a well-designed newspaper with integrated video, audio and other rich media. The Denver Gazette will be led by Publisher Chris Reen, Editor Vince Bzdek, News Editor Jim Bates and Digital Editor Chuck Hickey. Among the newspaper's staff and contributors are familiar names to Denver including Lynn Bartels, Woody Paige, Joey Bunch and Paul Klee.

"We've long considered publishing a Denver newspaper," said Ryan McKibben, President and CEO of Clarity Media Group. "The timing and market dynamics aligned, making this the ideal time to launch a next-generation newspaper that will satisfy a growing demand for trustworthy, locally-owned journalism."

Readers can visit www.denvergazette.com to register to receive the first three months of the Denver Gazette for free. Following their free trial, readers can subscribe for a special introductory rate of $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

The interactive newspaper will offer many features that make reading news online easier and much more engaging. News pages will be free of advertising. In addition, readers can take full control of their digital experience by adjusting the text size, listening to articles like they would a podcast instead of reading them and watching videos that will provide engaging enhancements to the day's top stories. The Denver Gazette also includes a website and app that will be updated throughout the day with breaking news.

"Quality local journalism is the foundation of our democracy," said Chris Reen, Publisher of the Denver Gazette. "Now, more than ever Coloradans need trusted, fact-based, balanced and non-agenda driven journalism. Since our purchase of The Gazette in Colorado Springs in 2012, our staff has won over 400 national and local journalism awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2014 and the Associated Press award for best newspaper in Colorado in 2018. We look forward to bringing the same commitment to excellence to Denver."

The Denver Gazette will have the most complete coverage of city hall and the statehouse, and the newspaper's local editorial team will share strong, persuasive opinions on the region's most pressing issues every day. The newspaper will also cover sports, suburban and statewide issues, business, national and international news, outdoor trends, entertainment and more. It will also include a regular feature looking back at historically significant moments through archived articles and imagery from the Rocky Mountain News, which was published in Denver for nearly 150 years until its closure in 2009.

The Denver Gazette is an interactive daily newspaper published by Clarity Media Group. It publishes the news in the form of a digital news experience that balances the quality and tradition of a well-designed newspaper with integrated video, audio and other multimedia.

Clarity Media Group is a Denver-based media company that owns and publishes newspapers, magazines and digital news. Its media properties include the Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado and the Washington Examiner.

