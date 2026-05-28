Clarity Security Launches Aperture, Moving Identity Security Beyond Governance

New platform delivers Adaptive Trust — risk-driven identity security for human, non-human, and agentic identities.

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Security announces the launch of Aperture, an identity security platform built around a foundational belief: governance was never enough. Organizations have spent years documenting access, running periodic reviews, and producing evidence for auditors — while identity-related incidents continued to rise. Fulfilling a compliance requirement and actually reducing identity security risk are not the same, and the gap between them is where breaches live.

Clarity Aperture Dashboard

Clarity Aperture is built for what comes after governance. At its core is a proprietary dynamic risk scoring engine that evaluates inherent and contextual risk across identity and access relationships, every moment of every day. Read and write capabilities across every connected system, from legacy mainframes to modern SaaS, mean risk identified is risk that can be closed without leaving the platform. Nested permissions, federated access, and blast path analysis answer not just who has access, but how they got it, what it connects to, and what it exposes.

The result is what Clarity calls Adaptive Trust: the enterprise where every identity is governed by real-time risk intelligence, where identity security stops being a project that never ends, and where the audit is a byproduct of work already done rather than the work itself.

Alongside Aperture, Clarity is introducing its NHI & AI Security module — purpose-built to discover, govern, and de-risk non-human identities including service accounts, API keys, OAuth apps, bots, and AI agents. As AI agents increasingly operate with autonomous access across enterprise environments, the exposure created by ungoverned non-human identities has become one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces in cybersecurity. The module discovers every non-human identity, maps its full permission chain, and makes ownership a structural property of the environment. Risk reduction is measured against the OWASP Non-Human Identity Top 10, giving security leaders a board-ready measure of posture improvement.

"IGA was the wrong shape from the start - designed for auditors, not for security. We are not building better IGA. Aperture is what identity security should have looked like from day one if risk reduction had actually been the goal. Access reviews and audits become a confirmation of what's already true, not the work itself."

— Alexis Moyse, CEO and Co-Founder, Clarity Security

Aperture is included in every existing Clarity deployment at no additional cost, with frequent new releases rolling out to existing customers. For more information on Aperture or the NHI & Agent Governance module, contact your Customer Service representative.

For more information, visit www.claritysecurity.com/aperture/.

About Clarity Security

Clarity Security is building the platform for Adaptive Trust — continuous, risk-driven identity security across every human, non-human, and agentic identity in the enterprise.

Media Contact

Questions? Reach out to Shelby McIntyre, 2032131397, [email protected].

SOURCE Clarity Security