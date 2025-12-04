Claritycon2026 Children's Mental Health Conference to occur July 13 and 14, 2026

Expands to two full days; Early Bird Pricing through 4-30-26

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1886, Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health services for children ages 3-17 and their families to manage mental health conditions ranging from depression and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia.

In keeping with its mission to support children and families in their pursuit of mental wellness, for the past 13 years, Clarity has hosted Claritycon, its annual children's mental health conference that provides professional development (including CEU and CNE contact hours) to 600+ educators, therapists, physicians, nurses, social workers, mental health professionals and community members annually. Claritycon2026 will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 13 and 14, 2026 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio's downtown area.

The 2026 format will change from 1-1/2 days as in previous years to two full days of presentations by 40+ renowned experts, meaning that participants can either purchase a full-conference or one-day ticket. Another first in 2026: Claritycon will occur on a Monday and Tuesday so out-of-town guests can enjoy a weekend in San Antonio before the conference, if desired.

Registration will open on January 1, 2026 at https://claritycon2026.sched.com/. Early bird admission prices through midnight 4-30-26 is $275 or $150 for one-day ticket. Check Sched link for pricing after May 1, 2026.

Conference will include:

Up to 7 hours of continuing education contact hours (CEUs and CNEs) per day

2 meals per day plus snacks, including breakfast and lunch keynote addresses

Attendees receive discounted prices on hotel rooms include Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, Menger Hotel and La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk

Exhibitors from academic and educational institutions; government agencies; mental health providers and services; nonprofit organizations and professional services

Topics for Claritycon may include – but are not limited to – music therapy; Hispanic/Latinx populations; ADHD; anxiety and coping strategies; ethics; recreational therapy; effects of trauma; self-esteem in teenagers; military challenges; and LBGTQ families.

For additional registration assistance or more information regarding Sponsorship or Exhibitor opportunities, please email [email protected], call 210-616-0300 or visit https://claritycon2026.sched.com/faq

Clarity Child Guidance Center provides comprehensive, compassionate treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. Serving an average of 6,000+ children and teens annually, Clarity offers 74-bed inpatient mental health hospital; 24/7 walk-in Crisis Services department for children experiencing a mental health emergency; intensive daily treatment through partial hospitalization program; outpatient therapy; psychological assessments; care coordination; and recreational therapy. When a child is in crisis, Clarity works with families to get much needed treatment, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about Clarity, contact 210-616-0300 or [email protected]. To support Clarity's mission, donations can be made at //www.claritycgc.org/give-now/.

SOURCE Clarity Child Guidance Center