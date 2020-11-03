ClarityPark to release blood pressure journal in time for US elections

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPark, the personal organizer start-up, is planning to release an addition to its latest offering titled "the ClarityPark Blood Pressure Journal." This will be a free app that will allow anyone to record and analyze detailed entries of their blood pressure levels and share it with their medical professional if they so choose.

ClarityPark users will have the added bonus of saving their entries to a cloud-based journal which allows them to review their blood pressure levels during specific calendar events along with detailed statistics.

ClarityPark Expands Offering With Blood Pressure Monitor

"We feel that some individuals may experience increased pressure while awaiting pending results or adjusting to life after the loss of their candidate," stated founder D.W. Small.

"During these times of Covid lockdowns, the need for individuals to monitor their own health is extremely important. We found that less people are visiting their doctor due to Covid-19 restrictions, and we also realized that most individuals are unaware that Coronavirus can damage the heart through inflammation of the heart muscle. This unfortunately makes individuals with high blood pressure an extremely vulnerable group."

Because high blood pressure is a primary contributing cause of death for over 400,000 people each year, the need for apps like this are becoming extremely valuable within the health ecosystem.

"When we created the app, we consulted medical professionals and found that many individuals who had existing blood pressure monitoring devices lacked the ability to collect and analyze their information in a consistent manner. This app now makes it easy for them to monitor their health and share that information."

"Because our research showed that this app is valuable to individuals who take care of the elderly, we created a feature which allows you to create multiple profiles which is essential for these families."

The app is available for free and will be available in the App Store and Google play later this week.

