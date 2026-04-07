ClarityPay Adds Fintech Veteran Lynne Laube to Board of Directors as It Scales Growth

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, today announced that Lynne Laube, founder and former CEO of Cardlytics and current Venture Partner at TTV Capital, has joined its Board of Directors.

Laube brings decades of experience at the intersection of payments, data, and marketing, having helped pioneer the use of transaction data to drive measurable outcomes for merchants and financial institutions.

ClarityPay helps merchants convert more shoppers into customers with configurable pay-over-time plans.

"Lynne has built and scaled one of the most successful data-driven platforms in fintech," said Houman Motaharian, CEO of ClarityPay. "As we continue to expand our embedded credit solutions, her experience driving acquisition and loyalty for enterprise merchants will be invaluable. Her perspective will help us further accelerate our mission of delivering more transparent, outcomes-focused consumer financing programs."

Laube co-founded Cardlytics and led the company through its IPO. She helped establish a new category of marketing powered by bank transaction data. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Capital One, where she helped advance data-driven approaches to credit product development. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors for NerdWallet and Badge.

"Merchants today are looking for more than just payment processing. They want solutions that help them better understand their customers and drive long-term growth," said Laube. "ClarityPay is building a platform that connects financing, data, and merchant strategy in a way that creates real, measurable value. I'm excited to join the Board at a time when these capabilities are becoming increasingly important across the payments ecosystem."

ClarityPay empowers merchants with financing programs that improve conversion and increase customer loyalty, while providing greater visibility into program economics and performance outcomes. The company's approach emphasizes transparency and flexibility, using data-driven insights to help merchants optimize outcomes across the customer lifecycle.

Laube's appointment comes as demand grows for pay-over-time solutions that integrate more closely with merchant operations and customer engagement strategies.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across the full credit spectrum. ClarityPay offers plans from 4 weeks to 84 months, covering purchases from $50 to $50,000, and empowers merchants with more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and professional services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.

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SOURCE ClarityPay