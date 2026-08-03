ClarityPay and Alternative Airlines Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Personalized, Full-Spectrum Financing for Global Travelers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Alternative Airlines, a global flight search and booking platform, to bring a dedicated, full-spectrum financing program to Alternative Airlines' customers.

ClarityPay and Alternative Airlines announced a strategic partnership to bring dedicated, full-spectrum BNPL financing to Alternative Airlines customers worldwide, deepening ClarityPay's expansion into the travel sector.

ClarityPay is providing a new class of BNPL that enables Alternative Airlines to drive organic customer growth, higher repeat purchase, and lasting loyalty. Alternative Airlines will be able to reach more customers across a broader credit spectrum, lift sales amounts with higher approval amounts, and increase conversion rates with personalized, data-driven offers throughout the booking journey.

What ClarityPay provides Alternative Airlines:

Broader underwriting, more access: ClarityPay's full-spectrum credit reaches more customers than traditional pay later providers, fueling Alternative Airlines' sales growth.

Higher approval amounts: As airfare prices continue to rise, ClarityPay gives customers more credit to complete their purchase.

Personalized offers embedded in the journey: The platform is able to present installment options while browsing and planning, leveraging upstream data visibility to make the offers more relevant. This fuels higher conversion rates and order values.

Dedicated credit: Customers stay in the Alternative Airlines ecosystem and can easily make their first and repeat travel purchases.

Exclusive lifecycle marketing: ClarityPay provides marketing dedicated to Alternative Airlines that enables more control over driving acquisition, repurchase and loyalty.

White label options: The platform supports Alternative Airlines' branded customer experience end-to-end through data and AI capabilities — offering integrated upgrades, ancillaries, financial products, and loyalty promotions without inserting a third-party brand into the relationship.

"We have ambitious growth plans and a commitment to seamless search and booking experiences for our customers. Finding a partner who could help us reach more customer segments while keeping customers inside the Alternative Airlines ecosystem was critical," said Sam Argyle, CEO of Alternative Airlines. "ClarityPay's willingness to innovate and its data infrastructure helped us further personalize the customer experience, that made this the right partnership. It's been a smooth launch, and we look forward to reaching more customers."

"Alternative Airlines is exactly the kind of partner ClarityPay was built for; they know their customers, they move fast, and they're always testing and innovating to hit their growth targets," said Tom Carter, Chief Commercial Officer, ClarityPay. "This is a big step in our expansion across travel: we're bringing a new class of BNPL, backed by full-spectrum underwriting, to help Alternative Airlines convert more customers today while building the loyalty and lifetime value that keeps them coming back."

Learn more about ClarityPay for travel brands at

www.claritypay.com/travel

About Alternative Airlines

Alternative Airlines is on a mission to take the friction and frustration out of flight booking, making the experience effortless for travelers everywhere. By partnering with the world's leading flexible payment brands, we give passengers the power to pay over time. And by combining next-gen tech with next-level support, we're innovating the booking process and simplifying the customer experience to give everyone, everywhere, the freedom to fly. For more information, please visit www.alternativeairlines.com.

Media Contact

Avalon Harris-Trussell, Partnerships Lead

[email protected]

www.alternativeairlines.com

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across the full credit spectrum. ClarityPay offers plans from 6 weeks to 84 months to cover purchases from $50 to $50,000 — while giving merchants more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.

Media Contact

ClarityPay Communications Team

[email protected]

www.claritypay.com

SOURCE ClarityPay