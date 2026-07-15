JetBlue and ClarityPay Launch First Personalized Pay Later Program with TrueBlue® Points Earning

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind pay later program that unites embedded financing with an airline's loyalty and personalization strategies. The program launches with an introductory 0% APR on terms up to 12 months* and TrueBlue® points earning available at launch, plus incremental points opportunities on bookings with ClarityPay coming later this year.

What the Program Delivers

JetBlue and ClarityPay launch pay later program that unites embedded financing with the airline's loyalty & personalization strategies.

Financing embedded in the journey: Customers preview personalized installment options from 6 weeks to 48 months while shopping. This transforms financing into a planning and conversion tool instead of just another payment method at checkout.

Customers preview personalized installment options from 6 weeks to 48 months while shopping. This transforms financing into a planning and conversion tool instead of just another payment method at checkout. Introductory 0% APR on terms up to 12 months: Available to eligible JetBlue customers with transparent terms before commitment.

Available to eligible JetBlue customers with transparent terms before commitment. TrueBlue® loyalty integration: Customers who book through JetBlue using ClarityPay will continue to earn TrueBlue points on eligible purchases when a valid TrueBlue number is provided. Later this year, JetBlue and ClarityPay expect to introduce additional TrueBlue integrations, including the ability to earn incremental points when booking with ClarityPay.

Customers who book through JetBlue using ClarityPay will continue to earn TrueBlue points on eligible purchases when a valid TrueBlue number is provided. Later this year, JetBlue and ClarityPay expect to introduce additional TrueBlue integrations, including the ability to earn incremental points when booking with ClarityPay. White-label and cross-sell capabilities: The platform supports JetBlue's branded customer experience end-to-end through data and AI capabilities — offering integrated upgrades, ancillaries, financial products, and loyalty promotions without inserting a third-party brand into the relationship.

The platform supports JetBlue's branded customer experience end-to-end through data and AI capabilities — offering integrated upgrades, ancillaries, financial products, and loyalty promotions without inserting a third-party brand into the relationship. Embedded credit across flight booking ecosystem: Multi-merchant capabilities extend across JetBlue flights, insurance, and ancillary services, giving customers flexible financing options as they shop within the JetBlue ecosystem.

Multi-merchant capabilities extend across JetBlue flights, insurance, and ancillary services, giving customers flexible financing options as they shop within the JetBlue ecosystem. Broader underwriting, more access: ClarityPay's full-spectrum credit approach extends financing access across a wider range of customers than traditional pay-later providers. This ensures more JetBlue customers can benefit from flexible payment options.

"We set out to give our customers a best-in-class pay later solution," said Ed Pouthier, Vice President of Loyalty and Personalization, JetBlue. "ClarityPay listened and delivered, tailoring the program to our needs and building a solution that increases value to our customers, grows sales, and expands our loyalty ecosystem."

"JetBlue has one of the most powerful loyalty ecosystems, yet financing has historically lived outside that ecosystem," said Tom Carter, Chief Commercial Officer, ClarityPay. "ClarityPay was built to change that. Together with JetBlue, we are creating loyalty-linked travel financing that gives customers more flexibility while giving airlines greater control over commerce, loyalty, and customer experience."

Learn more about ClarityPay for travel brands at

www.claritypay.com/travel

*The annual percentage rate (APR) represents the total cost of a loan as an annual rate. Introductory offer of 0% up to 12 months expires on 8/15/2026. ClarityPay Program loans may have APRs ranging from 0% to 36%, terms range from 6 weeks to 48 months and eligibility is determined by the program lender based on a variety of factors, including the applicant's credit and state of residence. See full program details at https://www.jetblue.com/promo/claritypay-promo-page.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across the full credit spectrum. ClarityPay offers plans from 6 weeks to 84 months to cover purchases from $50 to $50,000 — while giving merchants more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.

Media Contact

ClarityPay Communications

[email protected]

www.claritypay.com

SOURCE ClarityPay