CLARITYPAY APPOINTS DIVVY CAPITAL MARKETS EXEC PETER OSTREM TO LEAD INSTITUTIONAL FUNDING STRATEGY

Ostrem built the debt capital stack that took Divvy from $10 million to $1.2 billion in monthly originations and joins ClarityPay as the company accelerates toward its next phase of scaled growth.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, today announced the appointment of Peter Ostrem as Head of Capital Markets. Ostrem brings over 25 years of experience in fintech capital markets and asset backed securitization, most recently leading Divvy's capital markets function through a period of rapid growth, scaling monthly originations from $10 million to $1.2 billion in three years prior to Divvy's acquisition by BILL for $2.5 billion.

Peter Ostrem joins ClarityPay as Head of Capital Markets

Ostrem will build and manage ClarityPay's institutional capital function, securing the asset buyers, warehouse lenders, and structured capital relationships that will underpin the company's origination growth. His near-term focus is establishing a core group of deeply trusted institutional partners, while laying the groundwork for ClarityPay's future access to rated debt markets, broadening the capital base and reducing funding costs as origination volume scales.

"ClarityPay has something I've rarely seen: a merchant-integrated origination model that creates structurally lower acquisition costs than direct-to-borrower lending," said Ostrem. "My job is to build the capital stack that lets this business scale. We start with the right institutional partners and build toward the kind of rated capital markets access that unlocks the next order of magnitude of growth. I want to be 10 times bigger, and growing in a healthy way."

"Peter has built institutional capital functions that supported origination growth most companies never reach. We are ready to build that kind of funding infrastructure at ClarityPay as we prepare for the next leap, and Peter will be an essential part of how we get there," said Houman Motaharian, CEO and Founder of ClarityPay.

Ostrem's appointment directly supports ClarityPay's strategy to scale origination volume across a broader spectrum of merchants and consumer credit tiers, while building the balance sheet infrastructure required to support institutional-grade growth.

Prior to Divvy, Ostrem served as Head of Capital Markets at Swift Capital, a small business lender acquired by PayPal in 2017. He was previously a Managing Director in fixed income trading at Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2007.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across all customer segments. ClarityPay offers plans from 6 weeks to 84 months to cover purchases from $50 to $50,000, while giving merchants more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.

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SOURCE ClarityPay