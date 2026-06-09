ClarityPay and Diamonds International Launch Branded Credit Program Across Destinations

Omnichannel program brings seamless financing to guests across international port locations and aboard leading cruise lines.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay, a provider of tailored point-of-sale credit solutions, today announced a partnership with Diamonds International®, a leading fine jewelry retailer, to launch their branded financing program across its network of more than 125 stores on leading cruise lines and in international port locations.

ClarityPay and Diamonds International® announce a branded financing partnership, bringing seamless point-of-sale credit — with instant approvals up to $50,000 — to more than 125 fine jewelry locations across international cruise lines and port destinations.

ClarityPay powers the Diamonds International Financing Account, offering instant approvals up to $50,000 and a wide range of financing options, including True 0% offers with coverage across all customer segments.* From ship to shore, the program is designed for a buying experience that allows travelers to seamlessly make considered purchases and return to enjoying their trip.

"ClarityPay took the time to really understand our customer journey end-to-end and what was going to make a difference, including marketing, an intuitive customer and sales associate experience, and the technology needed to work internationally and at sea," said Elchonon Shagalov, Chief Commercial Officer at Diamonds International. "Their commitment to developing a program that truly delivered on our buyer experience goals is what set this partnership apart."

"Diamonds International's customers are travelers making meaningful purchases in extraordinary settings, and the financing program should match that," said Tom Carter, Chief Commercial Officer at ClarityPay. "We're proud to provide a sophisticated, omnichannel experience at scale, delivering a tailored and branded financing program that performs across ports, ships, and online channels."

Beyond the point of sale, ClarityPay and Diamonds International are collaborating on integrated marketing to engage customers before, during, and after their voyage, creating touchpoints that extend the brand relationship across the full travel journey. This includes working alongside leading cruise line partners to reach guests at key moments throughout their trip, with a broader expansion to follow.

About Diamonds International®

Established in 1988, Diamonds International has been a trailblazer in the luxury retail industry, specializing in the finest jewelry, timepieces, and luxury accessories. With more than 125 locations across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska, and an established presence aboard the world's leading cruise lines, Diamonds International has earned a reputation for unparalleled craftsmanship, quality, and customer service, and is the most recognized fine jewelry brand in cruise and destination retail worldwide.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay provides merchants with tailored point-of-sale credit solutions to drive acquisition and loyalty while giving customers flexible pay-over-time options across all customer segments. ClarityPay offers plans from 6 weeks to 84 months to cover purchases from $50 to $50,000, while giving merchants more control over customer experience, data, and program branding. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates via API or major commerce and lending platforms, serving merchants in retail, health and wellness, home improvement, auto repair, travel and services. Learn more at www.claritypay.com.

* Instant approvals for qualified applicants, as determined by the program lender. The annual percentage rate (APR) represents the total cost of a loan as an annual rate. It includes the interest rate and any applicable origination fee. ClarityPay Program loans may have APRs ranging from 0% to 36%, determined by the program lender based on a variety of factors, including the applicant's credit and state of residence. Loan terms range from 6 weeks to 84 months. True 0% offers are loan offers with 0% APR with no deferred interest or promotional financing.

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SOURCE ClarityPay