ClarityPay Expands All-in-One POS Lending Solution to Boost Merchant Sales Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay is expanding their all-in-one point of sale lending solution to offer scalable, customized financing that helps merchants drive growth while streamlining their financing programs across all customer segments.

Merchants often struggle to find lending partners that can meet the needs of their diverse customer base and quickly adapt to changing business demands. This challenge is particularly relevant in today's market, where an increasing number of customers seek financing for larger purchases, and lender balance sheet capacity is declining.

Houman Motaharian, Co-founder & CEO of ClarityPay, is a seasoned leader in financial services, lending, and payments. A former executive at American Express and Continental Airlines, he has scaled multiple lending tech companies and remains an active investor, advisor, and founder. He is an active investor, advisor, and founder of several tech companies today.

To address these challenges, ClarityPay's expert team has developed a flexible, best-in-class solution that enables merchants to boost sales across all customer segments profitably while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Our mission is to help merchants sell more, manage cost and elevate their brands. Traditional lenders tend to focus on their own consumer strategies, which often don't align with merchants' needs," said Houman Motaharian, CEO and Founder of ClarityPay. "We're changing that by offering solutions tailored to merchants' specific customer segments and business stages. With higher approval and conversion rates, our flexible lending program serves more customers, increases sales and loyalty, and improves operational efficiency."

ClarityPay provides a customer-centric digital experience across in-store, online, and in-person sales. The platform empowers merchants with greater control and flexibility, focusing on three key areas:

Adaptive Customer Offers: ClarityPay maximizes customer conversion rates by dynamically presenting tailored financing options. This allows merchants to customize offers that align with their economic goals, moving beyond one-size-fits-all solutions. Full Spectrum Lending: To maximize approval rates, ClarityPay offers strategies for all segments of the credit spectrum, ensuring responsible lending practices and long-term capital stability. Seamless and Scalable: ClarityPay can either augment a merchant's existing financing solutions or serve as an all-in-one solution across all credit bands, managing day-to-day operational support, and comprehensive reporting needs.

The expanded lending program provides financing in a broad set of industries including retail, electronics, mobile devices, elective health, med spa, home improvement, home security, travel and services.

ClarityPay collaborates with merchants to understand their unique needs and configure tailored solutions to achieve success.

To learn more, please visit https://www.claritypay.com/for-business.

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay is an all-in-one point-of-sale lending solution that empowers merchants with intelligent credit tailored to different customer segments, while streamlining operations both in-store and online. With advanced data models and underwriting that go beyond traditional credit scores, ClarityPay serves customers from sub-prime to super-prime with instant decisions and a fully configurable suite of offers designed to optimize conversions, customer experience, and long-term ROI. To learn more visit https://www.claritypay.com. Press inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

