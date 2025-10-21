Clarium Expands Leadership Team to Drive AI-Powered Transformation of $250B Healthcare Supply Chain Market

Appointments reinforce Clarium's commitment to building world-class expertise in healthcare supply chain management

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarium , the world's first AI-powered command center for healthcare supply chain management, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to its executive team:

Mary Beth Lang, Strategic Advisor and Chief Supply Chain Officer – Former Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Kaiser Permanente, bringing decades of expertise in pharmacy operations, supply chain management, and patient safety.

– Former Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Kaiser Permanente, bringing decades of expertise in pharmacy operations, supply chain management, and patient safety. Eric O'Daffer, Strategic Advisor and Chief Customer Officer – Former Research Vice President for Healthcare Supply Chain at Gartner, where he advised leading healthcare organizations on supply chain strategy and operations.

These appointments underscore Clarium's commitment to partnering with healthcare systems and providers to improve resilience, efficiency, and patient outcomes through technology-driven supply chain solutions.

"Mary Beth and Eric each bring unmatched expertise and leadership that will accelerate our mission to transform healthcare supply chains," said Steve Liou, CEO of Clarium. "As Clarium continues to scale, their insights will be instrumental in driving customer value and advancing innovation across the healthcare ecosystem."

Addressing a Market at a Critical Inflection Point

Healthcare supply chain products (including medical supplies, devices, and drugs) account for over $250 billion in annual U.S. spend, yet ongoing inefficiencies and avoidable waste represent at least 10% of that amount each year. Supply costs have climbed more than 26% since 2022, and now represent greater than 30% of hospital operating costs — the second largest spend category after labor. Meanwhile, reimbursement cuts and rising labor costs put more strain on hospital operating margins than ever before. In this high-stakes environment, healthcare leaders are increasingly turning to AI and real-time supply chain optimization tools to strengthen resilience, protect margins, and ensure clinicians have what they need to deliver care.

Clarium transforms health systems' supply chain operations at every step — unlocking performance, visibility, and efficiency from contracting to purchase to point-of-use. The platform unifies data across every health system software system and with all supplier partners, then layers in AI-driven insights and workflow automations to optimize inventory, improve fulfillment, and reduce spend.

Health systems using Clarium report meaningful gains: up to 50% productivity improvements, and an average of $10M+ in cost savings. The platform can also be a lifeline during major supply chain events. Last year, when Hurricane Helene caused nationwide shortages of sterile IV solutions, Clarium proactively warned of a potential issue and offered recommendations of available clinically equivalent substitutes from all vendors. By giving health system leaders unbiased, real-time visibility into their supply chains, Clarium helps improve purchasing decisions, avoid stockouts, ensure clinical continuity, and maximize patient care. Additionally, by automating and optimizing their supply chains, health systems can see a 2-3% margin improvement, which is critical in today's challenging economic climate with the average health system continuing to operate with single-digit margins.

The leadership expansion follows Clarium's recent $27M Series A financing round, led by Northzone and General Catalyst, with continued support from AlleyCorp, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, TMC Venture Fund, and 1984 Ventures. To date, the company has raised $43M to support its mission of modernizing the healthcare supply chain through artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

To learn more, visit https://www.clariumhealth.com/

About Clarium

Clarium is the AI-powered command center for healthcare supply chain management. The company helps healthcare providers and partners gain visibility, reduce waste, and improve patient outcomes by transforming the way medical products and services move across the healthcare ecosystem. Clarium partners with leading health systems including Kaiser Permanente, MD Anderson, Cleveland Clinic, Geisinger, Boston Children's Hospital, and more.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Clarium