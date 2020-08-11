Clarius Appoints Dr. Oron Frenkel as Chairman of Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health has appointed Dr. Oron Frenkel, an emergency physician, as Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board. A renowned POCUS educator, Dr. Frenkel will work to expand the use of ultrasound to improve healthcare and to ensure Clarius innovations focus on meeting the evolving demands of physicians.

"Point-of-care ultrasound is the most disruptive technology for clinicians since the stethoscope was invented 200 years ago. The image quality has become amazing and the applications for it are exploding," said Dr. Frenkel. "Physicians are hungry for more rapid answers and definitive clarity on the pathologies their patients present with. Using handheld devices like Clarius at the bedside enables rapid diagnosis of many conditions and better guidance for procedures. I'm on a mission to expand its use."

Dr. Frenkel will support the Clarius research and development team to ensure ultrasound devices are optimally designed for a variety of specialities. He will help launch a new Clarius Classroom that delivers educational webinars and training videos to enable more clinicians to learn to effectively use ultrasound.

"We're excited to have Dr. Frenkel join us on our mission to improve patient care through the power of high definition medical imaging," said Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier, whose company pioneered handheld ultrasound with its first release in 2016. "His real-world experience will be invaluable to support our efforts in developing the best handheld ultrasound systems for every medical specialty."

The Clarius team met Dr. Frenkel as part of a Canadian government's Innovation Supercluster project for Point-of-Care Ultrasound, designed to bring handheld ultrasound to rural and acute care physicians across the province of British Columbia. As part of this program, 80 Clarius scanners have been deployed across the province, transforming the way remote areas deal with COVID-19 in their communities.

"Taking on the role as Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board puts me in a position to fuel my mission of developing and expanding the use of point-of-care ultrasound," concluded Dr. Frenkel, "enabling new and current users to find better applications and ultimately deliver better patient care."

Dr. Frenkel completed his MS and MD at the University of California Joint Medical Program in Berkeley and San Francisco. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine followed by a fellowship in Point-of-Care Ultrasound at Alameda County Medical Center in Oakland, California. Dr. Frenkel is currently an emergency physician and clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia based out of St. Paul's Hospital and the UBC Department of Emergency Medicine.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission is to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals. Its handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high end systems. More than half a million scans have been performed by 20,000 users since Clarius introduced its first portable scanner in 2016. Clarius scanners are available in more than 50 countries, with the new Clarius HD available now in the United States, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, with other countries to follow. For more, visit clarius.com.

