Clarius Disrupts Medical Ultrasound Market with 10 New Ultra-Portable Wireless Scanners for Apple and Android Devices

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health is first to introduce a third-generation product line of high-performance handheld wireless ultrasound scanners for all medical specialists. Now 30% lighter and smaller, the new pocket-sized scanners are available today in the United States with revolutionary pricing and new features that will put premium handheld ultrasound into the hands of more doctors.

Miniaturized to the size of an iPhone, the third-generation product line of wireless scanners offers revolutionary pricing making ultrasound affordable for more doctors across specialties in the US. Miniaturized to the size of an iPhone, the third-generation Clarius HD3 C3 enables clinicians to scan from the abdomen to the extremities with one wireless scanner in hand. (PRNewsfoto/Clarius Mobile Health) The new Clarius HD3 L15 is ideal for musculoskeletal imaging. Clinicians can make a confident diagnosis with high-definition imaging of muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and cartilage both at rest and in motion. (PRNewsfoto/Clarius Mobile Health)

"The new Clarius HD3 is now so remarkably small that it's no bigger than my iPhone," said Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Our world-class R&D team has miniaturized the high-performance of traditional, cart-based ultrasound systems into a new form factor that truly feels like a traditional ultrasound probe. By replacing complex knobs and buttons with artificial intelligence (AI), it automatically optimizes imaging for ease of use."

The entire Clarius HD3 line of ultra-portable scanners is built with the latest antenna technology for steadfast connectivity operating on both iOS and Android devices. Octal beamforming technology delivers up to eight times faster frame rates and micron-level resolution compared to other handhelds.

"The new Clarius third generation probe is the size of my cellphone, so it easily fits in my pocket. You can take it from office to office, from room to room. You don't need to have expensive equipment or waste time wheeling heavy carts. The third generation Clarius is amazing. It's light, it's small, and it connects seamlessly," stated David Rosenblum, MD, Director of Pain Medicine at the NY Maimonides Medical Center. "Clarius ultrasound has helped me create a high-volume interventional pain practice in which I'm able to do lots of procedures in a safe manner, in a relatively short period of time."

Clarius Ultrasound App 9 | Making Higher Image Quality Personal

A new version of the Clarius Ultrasound application is also being released to the App Store or Google Play store with new AI and imaging tools that further advance image quality, as well as new advanced clinical software packages and features that enable clinicians to personalize their imaging experience. The new Clarius Ultrasound App 9 is now available for download to all new and existing Clarius users.

"Designing with the best image quality is our core guiding principle, and we delivered with App 9," said Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "HD Zoom packs more pixels into a small area of focus, full-screen mode fully utilizes the entire mobile screen, while trapezoidal imaging expands the field of view."

"We're also excited about our new specialised software packages that will make Clarius even easier to use," continued Dickie. "The new Advanced Breast, Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal, Plastic Surgery, Vascular, and Veterinary Packages deliver advanced workflows, comprehensive measurements, and fined tuned imaging for medical specialists."

New Membership | Enabling Ultrasound Mastery at a Lower Price

A new Clarius Membership bundle is now available for clinicians in the United States who want to fast track ultrasound proficiency. Available in the United States only, the new membership provides access to all advanced software, enhanced education options, and unlimited exam management in the Clarius Cloud.

"Starting today, premium hospital-performance handheld ultrasound is more accessible to more clinicians than ever with our most affordable package yet. Clarius HD3 scanners now start at 2995 US with an annual membership that unlocks all innovation," said Pelissier, "with the continued flexibility to make a one-time purchase."

Membership Option: Clarius HD3 scanners starting at 2995 USD with annual membership of 595 USD that includes access to all advanced software and unlimited cloud management.

with annual membership of that includes access to all advanced software and unlimited cloud management. One-Time Purchase: Clarius HD3 scanners starting at 4900 USD with add-ons purchased a la carte.

with add-ons purchased a la carte. Both options include a 3-year warranty with enhanced warranty options available through Clarius Care .

Specialized | AI-Powered to Automatically Optimize Imaging for Medical Specialties

Dr. Oron Frenkel, MD, Chairman of the Clarius Medical Advisory Board said the new Clarius scanners deliver the detailed image quality clinicians rely on to make an accurate diagnosis, treat patients with confidence, and safely guide procedures for consistent patient outcomes. "Image quality and ease of use matter in expanding the use of point-of-care ultrasound beyond the hospital into specialist offices," he said. "The new Clarius HD3 delivers an amazing ultrasound experience for clinicians across specialties, from musculoskeletal (sports medicine) and facial aesthetics to veterinary medicine and pain management."

One in five Americans suffers from chronic pain, according to the CDC, with substantial disparities in access to adequate treatment across the United States. The adoption of point-of-care ultrasound for procedural guidance is clinically proven to improve the success rate of pain management treatments.

Pain management expert, Dr. David Rosenblum, MD has been using Clarius scanners at his practice for more than 2 years. "The Clarius ultrasound gives me a lot of confidence when performing pain management procedures. It also inspires confidence in my patients," he said. "Handheld ultrasound is revolutionizing pain management in the sense that it's become more affordable and easier to implement."

Clinicians across the medical spectrum can choose from ten wireless ultrasound scanners that are operated by the Clarius Ultrasound App. Compatible with most iOS and Android smart devices, version 9 is being released for download on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn how easy and affordable it is to add Clarius HD3 to your practice, visit www.clarius.com and book a demo to see high-definition wireless ultrasound in action!

The new Clarius scanners have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are only available for purchase in the United States. Regulatory clearance in other regions is pending. Watch the 2022 Clarius Innovation Spotlight launch event to see the company's ultrasound pioneers unveil Clarius HD3.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Nearly two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

