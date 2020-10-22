Clarius Handheld Ultrasound Adopted by Pain Management Physicians for Improved Accuracy in Needle-Guided Injections

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a pioneer and innovator in high definition medical imaging devices, today announced increased adoption of its Clarius L7 HD handheld ultrasound scanner by interventional pain management specialists for needle-guided injections. Clarius has shipped over 3,300 linear scanners for physicians specifically doing injections and pain management, seeing over 100% quarter-over-quarter growth. The wireless point-of-care device offers quality ultrasound imaging of anatomy under the skin for more accurate and consistent placement of pain medication.

"Pandemic quarantine has worsened the problem of pain disorders, deconditioning and disuse. This has been worst among our most vulnerable patients. Now more than ever, targeting the pain generator with safe and affordable imaging techniques such as ultrasound is preferable with less risk of adverse side effects than exposing the whole body to a drug," suggests Dr. David Rosenblum, Director of Pain Management at Maimonides Medical Center in New York.

According to recent CDC research, an estimated 50 million U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain.

"If injected in the right location, pain medication can provide effective pain relief. Yet, many procedures are still being performed 'blind' by only using landmark identification, often with suboptimal results," warns Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Ultrasound-guided injections are a recognized best practice to maximize pain relief for adults, but the cost and complexity of cart-based ultrasound have been a barrier to adoption, until recent years. We're now seeing increased adoption of the Clarius L7 HD wireless handheld ultrasound scanner as a convenient solution to remove the guesswork and make patient safety and procedural success both easier and affordable."

In addition to being a highly portable handheld device, Clarius linear scanners are wireless, a design that offers several advantages, allowing for free movement and easy infection control with no cords to clean.

"As a pain management specialist, visualization helps improve accuracy, avoid complications and maximize the chances of my procedures helping the patient," continues Dr. David Rosenblum. "All pain specialists should know that ultrasound no longer means a large expensive tower. My portable Clarius scanner is an invaluable tool that I can easily take from room to room. I'm committed to educating my peers on how they can benefit from this new and affordable technology."

The Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report issued in 2019 confirmed "an existing shortage of pain management specialists, leaving a vulnerable population without adequate access to care" and recommended the use of image-guided interventional procedures using ultrasound.

To learn more about ultrasound-guided injections, join the FREE webinar "Bullseye - Why Ultrasound is Now the Standard for Guiding Injections" hosted by Clarius featuring Dr. Rosenblum on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 2PM PT/5PM ET/9 PM GMT/10PM CET. Register here. It's time to close the gap on the number of adults living with pain and access to effective interventional pain management.

Clarius is on a mission is to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals. Its handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high end systems. More than 750,000 scans have been performed by 27,000 users since Clarius introduced its first portable scanner in 2016. Clarius scanners are available in more than 50 countries, with the new Clarius HD available now in the United States, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea with other countries to follow. For more, visit clarius.com.

