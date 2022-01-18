Clarius Introduces Three New Ultra-Portable Wireless Smartphone Ultrasound Scanners for Veterinarians at the VMX Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at VMX, Clarius Mobile Health introduced its third-generation product line of high-performance handheld wireless ultrasound scanners for veterinarians. Now 30% lighter and smaller, the new pocket-sized scanners are available today in the United States with revolutionary pricing and new features that will put premium handheld ultrasound into the hands of more veterinarians.

Dr. Camilla Edwards, a veterinary surgeon from First Opinion Veterinary Ultrasound, was the first veterinarian to test the third generation Clarius C7 HD Vet. Watch the video for her review of the new Clarius HD3 Vet

"The new Clarius HD3 line is now so remarkably small that it's no bigger than my iPhone," said Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Our world-class R&D team has miniaturized the high-performance of traditional, cart-based ultrasound systems into a new form factor that truly feels like a traditional ultrasound probe. By replacing complex knobs and buttons with artificial intelligence (AI), it automatically optimizes imaging for ease of use."

Clarius HD3 Vet wireless scanners bring AI-powered imaging with dedicated animal presets to deliver better care for animals of any size. All scanners – including the popular Clarius C7 HD3 Vet for small and medium animals, the Clarius C3 HD3 Vet for larger animals, and the Clarius L7 HD3 Vet for equine MSK imaging – feature the latest antenna technology for steadfast connectivity operating on both iOS and Android devices. Octal beamforming technology delivers up to eight times faster frame rates and micron-level resolution compared to other handhelds.

Dr. Camilla Edwards, a veterinary surgeon from First Opinion Veterinary Ultrasound, was the first veterinarian to test the third generation Clarius C7 HD Vet . "I think the third generation of Clarius HD is great – it's much smaller than the previous scanners, weighs much less and is much easier to control," she stated. "It's much more practical for carrying in your pocket and using in the practice setting where we often need to take the ultrasound to our furry patients."

Clarius Ultrasound App 9 | Making Higher Image Quality Personal

A new version of the Clarius Ultrasound application is also being released to the App Store or Google Play store with new AI and imaging tools that further advance image quality, as well as a new Advanced Veterinarian Package that enable veterinarians to personalize their imaging experience. The new Clarius Ultrasound App 9 is now available for download to all new and existing Clarius users.

"Designing with the best image quality is our core guiding principle, and we delivered with App 9," said Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "HD Zoom packs more pixels into a small area of focus, full-screen mode fully utilizes the entire mobile screen, while trapezoidal imaging expands the field of view. Our new advanced veterinary package will make Clarius even easier to use."

New Membership | Enabling Ultrasound Mastery at a Lower Price

A new Clarius Membership bundle is now available for veterinarians in the United States who want to fast track ultrasound proficiency. Available in the United States only, the new membership provides access to all advanced software, enhanced education options, and unlimited exam management in the Clarius Cloud.

"Starting today, premium performance handheld ultrasound is more accessible. Veterinarians can now purchase Clarius HD3 scanners starting at 2995 US with an annual membership that unlocks all innovation," said Pelissier. "For added flexibility, we continue to offer the option to make a one-time purchase."

Membership Option: Clarius HD3 Vet scanners at 2995 USD with annual membership of 595 USD that includes access to all advanced software and unlimited cloud management.

with annual membership of that includes access to all advanced software and unlimited cloud management. One-Time Purchase: Clarius HD3 Vet scanners at 4900 USD with add-ons purchased a la carte.

with add-ons purchased a la carte. Both options include a 3-year warranty with enhanced warranty options available through Clarius Care .

Clinicians across the medical spectrum can choose from three wireless ultrasound scanners that are operated by the Clarius Ultrasound App. Compatible with most iOS and Android smart devices, version 9 is being released for download on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn how easy and affordable it is to add Clarius HD3 Vet to your veterinary practice, visit www.clarius.com and book a demo to see high-definition wireless ultrasound in action!

The new Clarius HD3 Vet scanners are only available for purchase in the United States, with availability in other regions to come shortly.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Nearly two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

