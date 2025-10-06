Clarius Mobile Health Updates App with AI-Powered Ultrasound Tools for Physiotherapists, Plastic Surgeons and Medical Education

Available today, the new features enhance patient care by helping experienced clinicians to get answers faster and make ultrasound easier to learn for new users

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leader in AI-powered handheld ultrasound, today released Clarius App 12.2, which introduces several innovations that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) designed to enhance patient care.

"We're thrilled to introduce a new generation of AI-powered tools that not only streamline workflows for experienced practitioners, but also empower new users to scan with confidence," said Clarius Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Leverett. "This release underscores our commitment to making high-definition, wireless ultrasound smarter and more accessible to clinicians worldwide."

T-Mode ™ Abdominal Wall, a New Teaching Tool

T-Mode™ Abdominal Wall is the newest in a series of AI-powered learning modules that Clarius has developed to help new users quickly understand how to interpret ultrasound anatomy. During an ultrasound exam, T-Mode Abdominal Wall creates an adjacent image with distinctive graphics and text labels that instantly identify one or more anatomical structures of the abdominal wall, including the skin, subcutaneous fat, rectus abdominis, external oblique, internal oblique, transversus abdominis and abdominal cavity.

Plastic surgeon and instructor, Dr. Marc Salzman, MD, FACS, was one of the first to try the new T-Mode Abdominal Wall and said: "I was very impressed with how easy it was to delineate the different muscles of the abdominal wall in color and in real time with movement of the scanner. As a teacher of HRUS for ASPS and my own plastic surgery fellows, this will make learning the TAP block so much easier. Hats off to Clarius on this one."

Automated Volume Measurement for Tracking Masses and Cysts

With the new Clarius Generic Volume tool, clinicians simply capture three dimensions, and the Clarius app automatically generates a volume calculation and records it in the patient file. This provides an accurate way to track cysts, organs, or masses over time.

Ultrasound Teaching Modes Now Available on Clarius PAL

All Clarius T-Modes, the groundbreaking AI-powered educational tool that Clarius designed to accelerate the ultrasound learning curve for new and novice users, are now available on the Clarius PAL multipurpose scanner. Ideal for medical students, T-Mode currently supports thyroid, anterior knee, rotator cuff, gluteal fat grafting, breast, and abdominal wall exams.

World's First for Veterinarian POCUS: Auto Preset AI

Auto Preset AI saves time by instantly switching presets to deliver the best image for the anatomy being scanned, making FAST exams quicker and easier for veterinarians. First introduced for human exams, it is now available for companion animal scanning with the Clarius C7 Vet HD3.

