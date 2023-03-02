Clarius Report Finds 85% of Clinicians Believe Ultrasound Leads to Better Patient Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health , a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, today announced the release of their new report, " State of Ultrasound 2023 ."

Clarius Mobile Health has released a new report: State of Ultrasound 2023 based on a survey of 687 physicians in various specialties from the US, UK, and Canada, 87% of whom own their own practice. The report sought to understand what physicians believe about ultrasound: Does it bring value? How does it impact patient care? What are some of the common hurdles to bringing ultrasound into their practice?

The global ultrasound market is undergoing incredible growth. Handheld ultrasound market revenues are estimated to have grown by approximately 30% in 2021 and the portable ultrasound market is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2031 . To better understand the state of ultrasound usage and market sentiment today, Clarius surveyed 687 physicians in various specialties from the US, UK, and Canada, 87% of whom own their own practice.

Commenting on the findings, Ohad Arazi, President and CEO at Clarius, said: "The fact that 86% of respondents already have access to ultrasound and yet 87% say they are considering a purchase in the next year is a clear indication that clinicians who are using ultrasound today believe there's enough value to continue to invest in upgrading legacy systems or expanding access with additional systems. We see this trend in our own business; many of our customers report they are replacing legacy systems with personal handheld devices. There are also those who are realizing the unique benefits of carrying a personal device with them in addition to having access to traditional devices."

Key Findings:

85% of clinicians surveyed believe that ultrasound leads to better patient outcomes.

87% plan to purchase additional ultrasound machines in the next year as a way to expand their services.

Expanding services is the top driver for incorporating ultrasound into a medical practice.

86% of clinicians have an ultrasound machine at their practice.

Not being trained in ultrasound is the primary reason for not purchasing a system.

89% of clinicians believe that all medical professionals should be trained in ultrasound.

For more insights on the "State of Ultrasound 2023," download the full report here: https://clarius.com/2023-state-of-ultrasound-report/

Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

