Clarius Reports Record High Sales of New HD3 Handheld Ultrasound Systems in FY22

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, is pleased to announce at the MEDICA International Trade Fair that it closed a record high fiscal year in 2022, growing sales at 44% over the same period last year since the global launch of Clarius HD3. The company closed out the fiscal year at peak velocity, with September 2022 marking all-time highs in sales and revenue and more than doubling unit sales over the prior September.

FY22 Highlights

Clarius Mobile Health closed a record high fiscal year in 2022, growing sales of its New HD3 handheld wireless ultrasound scanners by 44% over the same period last year.

Launched ten Clarius HD3 Handheld Ultrasound Scanners, its third generation

44% year-over-year sales growth since the global launch of the product in the spring of 2022

>90% uptake of Clarius Membership , which was introduced with HD3

which was introduced with HD3 Established Clarius Marketplace, a new open platform for AI-powered Ultrasound Innovators

Collaborated with three new OEM partners and nine new marketplace partners

Welcomed three new members to the executive team

"We are proud and humbled by the outstanding achievements of the entire Clarius team this year," says Clarius Chief Executive Officer, Ohad Arazi. "Our accomplishments are a result of the profound commitment of this team to serve our customers. Clarius HD3 is the imaging tool of choice for specialists looking to improve patient outcomes, expand their scope of services, and differentiate their practice. We look forward to carrying this momentum into our next fiscal year, where we are targeting even more aggressive revenue growth."

To support the company's global growth strategy and expand its distributor and OEM partnerships, Clarius is attending the MEDICA International Trade Fair in Dusseldorf, Germany. The company's open software platform empowers partners to seamlessly integrate their advanced AI-powered ultrasound solutions with Clarius wireless ultrasound systems, the Clarius App, and the Clarius Cloud exam management platform.

"We are excited to meet new potential partners at MEDICA for expanding the Clarius Marketplace," says Arazi. "The marketplace offers commercial AI solutions within existing workflows and a 'try before you buy' experience, giving our clinicians the confidence to use AI models within their own imaging environment. As a market leader, we are committed to support adoption of our partner solutions by creating a scalable market model that can extend their reach across our base of over 17,000 users."

Clarius started its new fiscal year with three new executives to propel its growth plans. Tony Titus joined as Head of Global Sales, overseeing direct, distribution, and OEM sales. Wendy Werblin came on as the company's first VP of Product Management to deepen the company's reach into its core market segments. Monica Rye joined as the new VP of People and Talent to foster a culture that supports growth.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Over two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

