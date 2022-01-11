Clarius to Unveil Miniaturized Wireless Smartphone Ultrasound Scanners at the 2022 Clarius Innovation Spotlight Event on January 17

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health is poised to deliver on its promise to make high-definition ultrasound more affordable and easier to use for every clinician. During its virtual Innovation Spotlight event on Monday, January 17, 2022, the company's ultrasound pioneers will take the stage to introduce ten of the world's most advanced wireless handheld ultrasound systems that operate with Apple and Android phones and tablets.

Discover a new wireless ultrasound experience for specialists! On January 17th, we're unveiling our new line of miniaturized smartphone ultrasound scanners. Clarius will be streaming its 2022 Innovation Spotlight on Monday, January 17 at 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern where it will unveil a new line of miniaturized smartphone ultrasound scanners. Registration for the event is now open for this complimentary virtual event.

"Innovation is in our DNA at Clarius and we have spent the last two years reinventing our popular wireless ultrasound scanners so that they are even faster and easier to use for every clinician," says Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Our team has been pushing the boundaries of ultrasound imaging for the last 20 years. I am more excited than ever to showcase the capabilities of our ten new scanners at our first Innovation Spotlight."

Clarius will be streaming the 2022 Innovation Spotlight on Monday, January 17 at 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern. Registration for the event is now open for this complimentary virtual event.

Pelissier and other leading ultrasound innovators will showcase game-changing innovations in the new products. Event attendees will be among the first to see demonstrations of the new Clarius scanners and will hear from several physicians who will provide first impressions.

The new Clarius scanners have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will only be available for purchase in the United States. Regulatory clearance in other regions is pending.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Nearly two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide.

About the Clarius Innovation Team

CEO Laurent Pelissier and his innovation team have played an instrumental role in the ultrasound industry for the past 20 years. They were the brains behind the first PC-based platform for ultrasound research. They also introduced the first touch screen ultrasound system with a simplified user interface. In 2016, Clarius was the first company to introduce a wireless handheld ultrasound device that worked with both iOS and Android smart devices.

Learn more at www.clarius.com.

Media Contact:

Genèse Castonguay

Marketing Vice President

Phone: +1 (866) 657-9243 ext. 221 | Direct: +1 (604) 260-7077

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health