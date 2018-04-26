Clarivate Analytics Appoints Gail Morrison as Vice President, Customer Experience

Morrison brings more than 25 years of experience in running global client service and operations teams and has a track record in defining and directing exceptional client experience. Reporting to Robert Lemmond, Chief Commercial Officer, Morrison will be responsible for designing, building, and implementing a global Customer Experience framework for all Clarivate Analytics. She will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Morrison joins from ICE Data Services, where she held the position of Senior Vice President of Client Experience and Service. In her career, Morrison has held senior positions at the Intercontinental Exchange, Interactive Data, Nasdaq and Thomson Reuters. She has an impressive track record in improving customer experience, creating service-focused cultures, building high-functioning teams and executed change on a global scale.

Gail Morrison, Vice President, Customer Experience stated: "I am very proud to be joining Clarivate Analytics. Creating deep, positive customer relationships is at the heart of this company, and I am looking forward to accelerating the progress Clarivate has made by leading this core initiative on behalf of our clients."

Bob Lemmond added: "In recent months, we have strengthened our commitment to providing a gold standard customer experience by creating centres of excellence for customer care, forming a customer marketing team, launching a business intelligence group, and placing a heightened focus on customer satisfaction research. I am confident that Morrison will be pivotal to our success in enhancing customer experience as she steps into this critical position."

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate™ Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor® and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

