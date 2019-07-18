Clarivate Analytics introduces Cortellis Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) to accelerate drug discovery and development

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launched an expansion to its Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions with programmatic access to scientific data typically used in drug discovery and early stage development. The initial launch includes continually-updated systems biology datasets, which enable researchers to analyze molecular pathways and advance discovery research.

With R&D and commercialization costs exceeding $2 billion to bring just one asset to market and average sales per asset declining by 50 percent since 2010,1 companies are increasingly challenged to improve pipeline productivity. This means they require more efficient and cost-effective methods to access, extract and analyze large, complex datasets – as well as enhance their visibility to potentially-viable novel therapies. Conducting this research necessitates highly targeted searches using discrete information sets not supported by traditional database licensing models.

Leveraging the Cortellis Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, researchers can now access industry-recognized statistical packages to efficiently build scripts and automate workflows that incorporate vast scientific and discovery intelligence, which includes more than 2 million molecular interactions, 1.5 million molecular pathways, 270,000 gene variants and 2.5 million publication references. This will help researchers to quickly test new concepts, hypotheses and analytic tools, ultimately fostering new use cases and greater pipeline productivity. The service is powered by Cortellis Cloud, an integrated, scalable technology platform that serves as a single point of access to Cortellis content.

"By enabling focused searches of relevant content, we're able to bring rich Cortellis scientific intelligence to an expanded set of drug developers, many of whom lack the expertise, resources and/or funding to access the full depth and breadth of our data," says Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences at Clarivate Analytics. "This provides a more complete and accurate analysis of discovery options and puts companies on a path to success versus introducing unnecessary risk and a greater chance of future failure due to missed potential drug targets, biomarkers and molecular connections. The enhanced access also drives greater collaboration among the drug development community, artificial intelligence (AI) firms and technology companies, which will hopefully spark scientific breakthroughs and novel therapies."

Cortellis CaaS enables direct access to industry-leading content to Clarivate customers and partners, and facilitates interoperability with partner and other third-party applications via APIs. Programmatic access to Cortellis data will continue to expand in the coming months, adding APIs that encompass both discovery and pre-clinical research; python libraries that apply machine learning code; integration with third party open-source content exchanges; and new services that deliver content under a usage-based model.

1 "Unlocking R&D productivity: Measuring the return from pharmaceutical innovation." Deloitte LLC, 2018.

About Cortellis

Cortellis™, a Clarivate Analytics solution, gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data by curating broad and deep sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle — from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. Over the past year, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence. For more information, please visit clarivate.com/cortellis.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

