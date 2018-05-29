Clarivate Analytics Partners with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank to Power the First Arabic Citation Index

Funded by the EKB, the new citation index will introduce an Arabic interface for the Web of Science, providing access to bibliographic information and citations to scholarly articles from expertly curated Arabic journals and other Web of Science content. The creation of a comprehensive bibliographic/citation database of Arabic scholarly publishing will make Arabic scholarly content more accessible, connecting it to more than 1.4 billion cited research references (dating back to 1900) and the highest quality, peer-reviewed scholarly content from across the globe.

Pioneered by the late Dr. Eugene Garfield, the concept of citation indexing for research has revolutionized the way people search for information. Citation indexes track bibliographic references added by authors of published papers and provide an enriched way to search and analyze literature by gathering data on journal assessment and areas of research activity. This analysis that's not possible with simple keyword or topical searching.

The primary aim of ARCI will be to evaluate the quality and research output of Arabic researchers, universities and research organizations. By measuring these outputs, the ARCI will enhance the Arabic academic footprint, identify critical Arabic research, and improve funding opportunities for researchers. The ARCI will be the fifth regional citation index developed by the Web of Science. Other citation indexes powered by Web of Science include: Chinese Science Citation Database, SciELO Citation Index, Russian Science Citation Index and KCI-Korean Journal Database.

Shahrooz Sharifrazy, Head of Middle East and North Africa at Clarivate Analytics said:

"This unique and prestigious project supports the scientific research development strategy of the Egypt 2030 vision to create and develop a knowledge-based society. The launch of ARCI will further develop the Egyptian scientific research community and is a key component in Egypt's vision to achieve scientific excellence by 2030, reaffirming Clarivate's market-leading position in the Arabic markets."



Establishment of the Arabic Citation Index Editorial Board

The ARCI journals will be selected by a newly established editorial board. Members of the board will provide regional insights and subject knowledge. The board will oversee the establishment of journal selection criteria, benchmarks and reporting methodologies, which will be based on the Web of Science Citation selection process. Later in 2018 Clarivate Analytics will provide consultation on this process and participate as a member of the ARCI Editorial Board.

Dr. Shawki, Minister of Education & Technical Education, Egypt, President of Egyptian Knowledge Bank Project said: "Our aim is to work toward becoming a more knowledgeable Egyptian community that encourages learning as a part of everyday life. We look forward to building our economy and exporting our sciences globally in the Arabic language."

Mr. Mahmoud Hussein, EKB Project Coordinator said: "Pioneering innovations and providence are drivers of achievement: the political leadership in Egypt is focusing on these elements in order to connect an ancient civilization to our present day. EKB is ushering in a vital strategic project which promotes the spread of knowledge in native Arabic to the entire world. The creation of ARCI, a project developed from the wisdom of the political leadership, will be a turning point in our efforts to achieve this goal."

Annette Thomas, CEO, Scientific and Academic Research, Clarivate Analytics said:

"We are honored to partner with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank and to support Egypt's vision to build a knowledge economy. Clarivate Analytics has a history of delivering groundbreaking innovations to enable the discovery and evaluation of research literature. By providing global benchmarks for evaluating research impact, the Arabic citation data will enable decisions makers to support and fund the research and empower researchers to solve the world's most pressing problems."

About Egyptian Knowledge Bank

The Egyptian Knowledge Bank is a national project launched in November 24th, 2015 by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to offer each Egyptian citizen with the chance to learn, think and innovate. The Egyptian Knowledge Bank is the largest digital library and online knowledge hub providing students, researchers and all Egyptians with access to free education and scientific publications in various branches of knowledge.

About Egypt's 2030 Vision

Inspired by the ancient Egyptian Civilization, linking the present to future, the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS): Egypt Vision 2030 represents a foothold on the way towards inclusive development. Thus cultivating a prosperity path through, economic and social justice, and reviving the role of Egypt in regional leadership. SDS represents a roadmap for maximizing competitive advantage to achieve the dreams and aspirations of Egyptians in a dignified and decent life.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global company that employs 4,000 people in more than 100 countries worldwide. Our mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas, faster. Website: https://clarivate.com/

About Web of Science

Web of Science is the world's most trusted and largest publisher-neutral citation index, powering global discovery and citation analytics across the sciences, social sciences and art & humanities. With over 1.4 billion cited references going back to 1900 and millions of users per day—from leading government and academic institutions and research-intensive corporations—the Web of Science citation network serves as the foundation for the Journal Impact Factor, InCites, and other powerful and trusted citation-impact measures. The Web of Science helps researchers, research institutions, publishers, and funders discover and assess the citation impact of over a century of research publications found in the most prestigious books, conference proceedings, and journals.

