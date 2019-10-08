Clarivate Analytics to report third quarter 2019 results on November 5, 2019

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC, CCC.WS) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at www.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the quarter:

Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing:

Participant dial in (US toll free): 1-888-317-6003

Participant dial in (International): 1-412-317-6061

Participant dial in ( Canada ): 1-866-284-3684

): 1-866-284-3684 Conference ID number: 6154877

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 1-412-317-0088 for international, and 1-855-669-9658 in Canada. The Replay Conference ID number is 10135649. The recording will be available for replay through November 19, 2019.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/ccc191105.html. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

