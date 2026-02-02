Clarivate Announces Full Redemption of Remaining $100 Million Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 and Provides Update on Capital Allocation Activities

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that its subsidiary, Camelot Finance S.A., has redeemed the remaining $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% senior secured notes due 2026, originally issued on October 31, 2019 (the "2026 Notes").

The 2026 Notes were redeemed on January 30, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") at a cash redemption price equal to 100% of the remaining principal amount, or $100 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest through the Redemption Date. With this transaction, the 2026 Notes have now been fully redeemed.

This redemption was funded with cash on hand and is consistent with Clarivate's ongoing efforts to simplify its capital structure, reduce debt, and enhance financial flexibility.

As part of its broader capital allocation strategy, Clarivate also announced that it repurchased approximately 21 million ordinary shares for $75 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year of 2025, Clarivate repurchased approximately 56 million ordinary shares for $225 million. These share repurchases reflect Clarivate's disciplined approach to returning capital to shareholders while investing for long‑term growth.

"The full redemption of our remaining 2026 Notes, combined with our share repurchase activity throughout 2025, reflects the continued execution of our disciplined capital allocation strategy," said Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility, and driving long‑term value creation for our shareholders."

