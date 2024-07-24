Clarivate Director Richard Roedel to Retire from Board of Directors

Valeria Alberola to Succeed as Audit Committee Chair

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Richard Roedel will retire from the Board of Directors (the "Board") for health reasons, effective December 31, 2024. The Board expects Valeria Alberola, a member of the Board since May 2021, and a member of its Audit and Finance Committees, to succeed Mr. Roedel as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Andy Snyder, Board Chair, Clarivate, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Rich for his leadership and dedication to our Board since 2020 and wish him well. The Company is fortunate to have a strong successor to Rich in Valeria at the helm of the Audit Committee, and we look forward to a smooth transition over the coming months."

Ms. Alberola brings over 25 years of global experience in corporate finance, investment banking, sustainable investments, operations and strategic management consulting. From January 2019 until March 2024, Ms. Alberola served as Chief Executive Officer of Zoma Holdings, LLC following her tenure as its Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to December 2018. Previously she was the Chief Financial Officer of Bridge Education Group, Inc., a global education company, and a partner at Q Advisors LLC, an investment banking firm, advising on M&A and debt and equity financings for technology and telecommunications clients. Ms. Alberola received a B.S. in Economics and Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where she was a Fulbright scholar.

